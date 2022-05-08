New schemes to help refugees and people from Ukraine integrate into Wales

The Welsh Government have announced two new schemes which it says will help refugees and people from Ukraine integrate into Wales

The schemes will involve a new Welcome Ticket will provide refugees and people from Ukraine with free bus travel as well as free entry to Cadw sites across Wales.

Announcing the scheme, which builds on the free six-month rail travel pilot, unveiled in recent weeks, the Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt said it underlines Wales’ commitment to be a Nation of Sanctuary to people fleeing conflict and abuse around the world.

The Welcome Ticket will be available to refugees and people arriving from Ukraine, providing all eligible people free, unlimited travel on local bus services, including those operating into England where the journey starts or finishes in Wales.

Many bus companies across Wales have agreed to participate in the voluntary scheme which will run for six months ending on 30 September 2022

Passengers will need to show evidence of their eligibility for the scheme, which maybe their passport, visa or biometric residence permit when boarding. They will then be given a Welcome Ticket by the bus driver.

Cadw have also announced their scheme to offer free individual or family entry to all Cadw sites for refugees and those seeking sanctuary in Wales.

Visitors to Cadw sites who are refugees, asylum seekers or people from Ukraine will also need to show appropriate documentation from the Home Office.

Nation of Sanctuary

Deputy Minister for Climate Change Lee Waters said: “This is a major step forward in ensuring refugees and people from Ukraine can travel freely across Wales – it will help them to integrate into Wales and make a positive contribution to our nation.

“I want to pay tribute to all those bus companies across Wales for taking part in this scheme – it demonstrates their commitment to making Wales a real nation of sanctuary.”

Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport Dawn Bowden said: “I’m delighted to see Cadw playing its part in showing what being a Nation of Sanctuary means.

“This offer will be in place until 25 October, ensuring all those who come to Wales seeking sanctuary will have the opportunity to view and visit Welsh cultural and heritage sites across the country free of charge.”

Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt said: “We’ve made great strides in delivering on our promise to be a Nation of Sanctuary in Wales. These announcements show this commitment in action.

“Being a Nation of Sanctuary means welcoming people to Wales and providing them with help and support to settle into their lives in Wales. We’re very proud we can extend these fantastic schemes to people from Ukraine.”

“We firmly believe the skills, experience and resilience of refugees and asylum seekers are an asset to Wales – that’s why we’re proud to extend the welcome and support their ambitions to thrive in Wales. This is what being a Nation of Sanctuary is all about.

“We want to ensure that these individuals are supported to rebuild their lives and make a full contribution to Welsh society.”

The Welcome Ticket is available to refugees and people from Ukraine. For further information about the terms and conditions of the Welcome Ticket scheme, the link is here.

