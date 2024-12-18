New Senedd election poll puts Labour in the lead – with Reform snapping at their heels

Martin Shipton

A new poll on voting intention at a Senedd election has put Labour in the lead, three percentage points ahead of Reform UK, with Plaid Cymru and the Conservatives six points and seven points further behind.

The poll, carried out for Nation.Cymru by Beaufort Research, saw Labour on 27%, Reform on 24%, Plaid Cymru on 18% and the Conservatives on 17%. Both the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party were polling at 6% and other parties were on a total of 2%.

It follows a recent YouGov poll that showed the four leading parties bunched together, with Plaid Cymru leading Labour by one percentage point, with Reform and the Conservatives not far behind.

Variations

In our Beaufort poll, there were marked variations in voting intention according to the region where people live, as well as their gender, age, social grade and whether they could speak Welsh or not.

For the purposes of the poll, Wales was divided into three regions: North and Mid Wales (Wrexham, Flintshire, Denbighshire, Conwy, Ynys Môn, Gwynedd, Powys and Ceredigion), South West Wales and the Valleys (Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire, Swansea, Neath & Port Talbot, Bridgend, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Merthyr Tydfil, Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent ) and Cardiff and South East Wales (Cardiff, Vale of Glamorgan, Torfaen, Monmouthshire and Newport).

In North and Mid Wales, Plaid Cymru and Reform jointly led with 24% each, Labour was on 21%, the Conservatives 18%, the Greens were on 8% and the Lib Dems on 4%.

The Valleys

In South West Wales and the Valleys, Reform and Labour were very close on 28% and 27% each, followed by Plaid Cymru on 19%, the Conservatives on 13%, the Lib Dems on 6% and the Greens on 4%.

In Cardiff and South East Wales, Labour had a strong lead with 34%, the Conservatives were in second place with 23%, Reform were on 16%, Plaid Cymru on 10%, the Lib Dems on 8% and the Greens 6%.

Among male voters, Labour narrowly led with 28%, followed by Reform on 27%, the Conservatives on 20%, Plaid Cymru on 10%, the Lib Dems on 7% and the Greens on 6%.

Labour also narrowly led among women voters with 27%, with Plaid Cymru in close second place on 26%, Reform on 20%, the Conservatives on 15%, the Greens on 6% and the Lib Dems on 5%.

Age group

There were also marked differences in voting intention according to which age group people were in.

In the 16-34 age range, Labour had a strong lead with 37% of the vote, followed by Plaid Cymru on 21%, Reform on 17%, the Conservatives on 9%, the Greens on 9% and the Lib Dems on 7%.

Among voters aged between 35 and 54 , Labour again led with 32% of the vote, followed by Plaid Cymru on 21%, Reform on 19%, the Conservatives on 15%, the Lib Dems on 8% and the Greens on 4%.

Reform led among those aged over 55 with 29%, followed by the Conservatives on 22%, Labour very close behind on 21%, Plaid Cymru on 15%, Greens on 6% and the Lib Dems on 5%.

In terms of social grade, Labour led among those in the more prosperous ABC1 category, with 28%, followed by the Conservatives on 23%, Plaid Cymru on 18%, Reform on 15%, the Greens on 7% and the Lib Dems on 6%.

Reform led among the less prosperous C2DE category with 34%, followed by Labour on 26%, Plaid Cymru on 17%, the Conservatives on 11%, the Lib Dems on 6% and the Greens on 5%.

Plaid Cymru had a lead among Welsh speakers with 31%, followed by Labour on 24%, Reform on 17%, the Conservatives on 16%, the Lib Dems on 6% and the Greens on 5%.

Among non-Welsh speakers, Labour led with 29%, Reform was in second place with 26%, the Conservatives were on 18%, Plaid Cymru was on 13% and the Greens and Lib Dems were both on 6%.

Fieldwork

A total of 1,000 interviews were completed and analysed, with fieldwork taking place between November 4 and November 24 2024.The headline voting intention data is based on 500 respondents aged 16 and over who fulfilled all the following criteria:

Those who stated a preference for a party, excluding those who would not vote, don’t know how they would vote or prefer not to say;

Those who said they are 9 or 10 out of 10 in terms of their certainty to vote in a Senedd election (ie excluding those who say they are 8 out of 10 or below).

The next Senedd election is due to take place in May 2026 under a new, more proportional voting system where people will vote for a party instead of for an individual. Wales will be divided into 16 “super-constituencies”, each of which will elect six MSs.

