New series follows Iolo Williams as he explores beautiful landscapes on the Welsh border

A new BBC series will see Iolo Williams search for extraordinary wildlife in the Welsh Marches and explore the beautiful varied landscapes that lie along the border between England and Wales.

In a brand new four part series, passionate wildlife expert and Springwatch presenter Iolo Williams takes viewers on an exciting journey along the borders of Wales, starting at the Severn estuary and making his way up to the Dee estuary.

In the first episode set to air on Monday April 3, Iolo starts his journey at the Newport Wetlands National Nature Reserve.

The reclaimed industrial area with reedbeds, saline lagoons and salt marches is a perfect habitat for wildlife to thrive and a real feast for the senses with songs to listen out for from an abundance of birds, from the sedge warbler to the bearded tit.

Deep in the woods of the Wye valley in Monmouthshire, Iolo keeps as quiet as possible in order to hear one of the most extraordinary sounds of the forest – the unique roar of the fallow deer.

The bucks are so focused on females at this time of year that Iolo manages to get quite close to them.

“Incredible”

Speaking in Iolo’s Borderlands, Iolo Williams says: “I’ve lived in the mid Wales borders most of my life and the variety of wildlife there is just incredible.

“In this series, I’ll be exploring the Welsh counties which lie next to England, taking you to great nature locations along these borderlands when they’re at their best during different seasons.”

Iolo’s Borderlands will air on Monday, 3 April on BBC One Wales at 8.30pm and Friday, 7 April on BBC Two at 7pm.

The whole series will be available on iPlayer from Monday.

