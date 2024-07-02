New Severn bridge hoisted into position

A new cycle and pedestrian active travel bridge over the River Severn has been successfully lifted into place following a delay due to unfavourable weather conditions.

Newtown’s new 53-metre-long bridge was finally hoisted into position over the River Severn on Saturday afternoon (29 June).

The large crane dominated the skyline of the town for most of the week, but unusually gusty wind conditions meant that the lift was delayed for a couple of days.

Calmer weather at the weekend allowed the crews on site to carry out all the necessary safety checks and finally manoeuvre the large superstructure carefully into place.

‘Hard work’

Matt Perry, Powys County Council’s Chief Officer – Place, said; “An activity of this magnitude always requires a huge amount of preparation and collaborative working, and we would like to thank the contractors, JN Bentley, YGC, R&R Engineering and Ainscough Crane Hire for their diligence and hard work.

“We would also like to thank the local community for the co-operation throughout this project, especially those who had to move outside the safety exclusion zone on Saturday afternoon.”

Works to complete the installation, bridge deck and connecting paths are ongoing. In the meantime, the NCR 81 (National Cycle Route) on the western side of the river will be temporarily closed for a few days.

Signs and diversions routes will be displayed onsite.

Funded by Welsh Government with support from Transport for Wales, the steel, single span, open arch structure will connect the riverside path, communities, businesses and amenities on the west of the River Severn to Pool Road on the east.

This project will add to the growing network of active travel routes throughout the county and will make it easier for the people of Newtown to make short journeys such as to work, school or the local shops, by bike or on foot, rather than having to use the car.

