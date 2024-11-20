New shadow Welsh secretary defends connections to Wales following criticism

Emily Price

The new shadow Welsh secretary Mims Davies has defended herself following criticism that she has very little connection to Wales.

The Tory MP for East Grinstead and Uckfield in the southeast of England was appointed the role by the new Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch earlier this month.

The Conservative politician adds responsibility for Wales to her shadow women and equalities role.

‘Welsh family’

Badenoch’s choice of shadow Welsh secretary was criticised because Ms Davies lives 200 miles away from the country she will now speak up for in the UK Parliament.

But following the Tory wipeout in the general election, there are currently no Conservative MPs representing Wales available to take up the role.

It was widely reported that Ms Davies’ only to connection to Wales was that she studied politics and international relations at Swansea University.

She told Nation.Cymru her links to Wales go far deeper after living in Swansea for almost a decade and having “half Welsh” family.

‘Special place’

As a student living in Swansea she worked in local hospitality, a call centre and the BT phone shop alongside her media work included a role at the BBC.

Ms Davies launched her radio career in south Wales volunteering at Morriston Hospital Radio, before later working at The Wave based at Swansea Sound from 1993 into 2000s.

The new shadow Welsh secretary told Nation Cymru she still has close family and friends that live in the area.

She said: “Wales has a special place in my heart; I studied, started my media career and lived here for not far off a decade.

“My two children are proudly half-Welsh and our enduring love for the nation never fades.

“The wonderful experiences I had living in Swansea instilled me with the ambition, network and confidence to succeed in my later life.

“I owe a lot to this country for giving me the sector start, the confidence and opportunities I have enjoyed.”

‘Passionate’

Ms Davies served as a Wales Office junior minister for three months under Theresa May in 2018.

Whilst there she led on the North Wales Growth deal and worked alongside former Vale of Glamorgan MP Alun Cairns in delivering the M4 toll abolition.

She said: “I am passionate about standing up for Wales and, as Shadow Welsh Secretary, will champion it in Westminster always.

“Business in Wales needs a stronger voice and with 5 years of experience in DWP and as a former Employment Minister I am determined to make sure the jobs and life chances I had are there for others.

“I will also ensure the people of Wales are heard loud and clear and are promoted at the despatch box by my Party.”

Ms Davies succeeds Tory life peer Lord Byron Davies of Gower who was appointed the shadow Welsh secretary role following Labour’s July election win.

Under the previous Conservative administration, the Welsh Secretary was former Monmouthshire MP David TC Davies who now works as a senior advisor in the Senedd to Tory MS Laura Anne Jones.

