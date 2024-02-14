New short films in Welsh and English highlight campaign for ‘right to roam’

A short film has been released by a campaign group calling for increased access to the outdoors – filmed in Wales, in both Welsh and English.

According to the British Mountaineering Council (BMC), we can currently only access 11% of England and Wales.

Access Land / Tir Mynediad

The BMC’s latest short film, ‘Access Land’ (Tir Mynediad), aims to shine a spotlight on the organisation’s efforts in advocating for increased access to the outdoors.

Fersiwn Cymraeg

For over 80 years, the BMC has been at the forefront of the movement to connect people with nature. Through “Access Land,” viewers will gain insight into the BMC’s commitment to campaigning for providing everyone with a Right to Roam.

The feature was filmed at the Lonely Shepherd (Pica Stone or Bugail Unig), above the Clydach Gorge in Monmouthshire on Mynydd Llangatwg (Llangattock Mountain) – an area steeped in myth and legend.

The feature powerfully says that: “Returning our common space is not a maybe, it’s a must”

BMC Access and Conservation Officer, Eben Muse, says “Failing this, our freedoms on access land should be expanded, with rights of access extended to woodlands, all downlands (not just fragments as at present), and Green Belt land.

“We should be allowed to camp, kayak, swim and climb in these places too. We believe that these activities and freedoms can exist alongside a thriving agricultural landscape and while respecting and looking after our natural landscapes, bringing us closer to nature.

“We’ve listened to our members, and this is what we are campaigning for.”

“Roaming”

Mark Vaughan, the Filmmaker behind ‘Access Land’, shares, “I wanted to create a story which shows what the word ‘roaming’ looks, sounds, and feels like to me.

“There are sunny sides to share, and darker sides too.”

Through the film, audiences are invited on a journey that celebrates the beauty of the outdoors while highlighting the urgency of ensuring equitable access for all.

Eben Muse emphasises, “The land around us is where the crags are – where nature is. It goes beyond the paths and wandering off them allows us to connect more deeply with our landscapes.”

With “Access Land,” the BMC aims to inspire action and support for its mission of securing access in perpetuity.

Call to action

As “Access Land” makes its debut, the BMC urges individuals to join the movement for change by sharing the film widely and contacting their local MP or MS.

Eben added: “By spreading awareness of the importance of access to the outdoors, we can collectively work towards a future where everyone has the opportunity to connect with nature. Together, let’s ensure that the landscapes we cherish are accessible to all.”

Watch and share: ‘Access Land’ in English or ‘Mynediad Tir’ in Welsh.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

