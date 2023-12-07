New song released by Welsh artists to mark Climate Justice Day of Action

Emily Price

A new song has been released by Welsh artists to to raise awareness of the global threat of climate change and mark Climate Justice Day of Action.

The Climate Justice Coalition, in partnership with Climate Cymru, will this Saturday lead a rally and march in Cardiff to coincide with the release of ‘Now we Rise Up’.

Poet Mike Jenkins from Merthyr Tydfil, and singer songwriter Andrew Hunt from Neath, teamed up to co-create the song to raise awareness of the growing pressures on households in Wales.

The song will be shared on social media in the run up to the march this Saturday which starts at 12 noon at the Law Courts in Cardiff.

There will also be other events across Wales to mark the day of action.

Mike Jenkins, who wrote the lyrics said: “I wanted to show how so many people are struggling to survive with mounting energy costs, how their righteous anger increases and yet, how many possibilities exist for energy from natural sources in Wales.

“It’s important for us to communicate in various ways, and as a poet, writing can be a great way to engage with people about social issues.”

Andrew Hunt, singer and songwriter from Neath said: “I was pleased to be asked by Climate Cymru to write this song for the climate justice rally at the weekend.

“We need to find different ways to get the message across that this is a serious issue. I hope this song resonates with people, and encourages the people of Wales to think of how we can find our own solutions to get us out of this crisis.”

Solutions

Climate Cymru says Wales can find its own solutions to the climate emergency by utilising the country’s own natural resources, and investing in community renewable energy.

Clare James, from Climate Cymru said: “While profits continue to soar, working-class individuals and communities around the world struggle to make ends meet.

“The climate crisis and the cost of living crisis are deeply rooted in our reliance on fossil fuels and an exploitative system.

“It’s time to challenge this system and create a more just and sustainable future. It’s up to all of us to rise and say, ‘We won’t pay for their profits, and we won’t pay for their crisis.'”

