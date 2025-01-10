New speed and red light cameras placed at junction where 22 casualties have been reported

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

New speed cameras will “soon” be installed at a junction where 22 casualties have been reported in recent years.

The new cameras will also catch drivers who jump the red lights at the junction of Chepstow Road and Wharf Road, in Maindee.

Newport City Council said it hoped the speed and traffic light cameras would “help reduce collisions” in the area.

“Contravention of red lights and excessive speeds present a hazard to pedestrians and other vehicles negotiating the junction,” a council spokesperson said.

In the past five years, the junction has been the site of ten incidents involving 22 casualties, according to figures the council provided.

Among those hurt were 15 “vulnerable road users including children, OAPs and cyclists”, the spokesperson added.

Welsh Government road safety grant

Funding for the cameras comes from a £96,500 Welsh Government road safety grant, and follows recent investment in upgrades to other existing enforcement sites around Newport.

The council also received £315,000 from the government to update cameras on the A48 in Langstone, on the A4042 approaching the city centre, at the junction of Bettws Lane and Malpas Road, and at the junction of Corporation Road and Wharf Road at the eastern end of the George Street Bridge.

Responsibility for enforcing traffic rules at the new camera sites will remain with Gwent Police and road casualty reduction partnership GoSafe.

