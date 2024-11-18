New state-of-the-art electric trains enter service on South Wales Metro in UK first

New electric ‘tri-mode’ trains will be used by passenger for the first time in the UK today (18 Nov) on the South Wales Metro.

They will be introduced on the Valley lines, marking a significant moment in the next phase of the Metro project.

The trains will enter passenger service first on the Merthyr and Aberdare lines, followed by the Treherbert line.

In a phased introduction, the ‘tri-mode’ trains they will replace Transport For Wales’ (TfW) older trains, with fourteen due to be in service by Spring 2025.

TfW has introduced sixty-five brand-new trains and seven premier class MK4 trains to the Wales and Borders network over the last two years as part of an £800 million investment into new trains.

Overhead wires

Built by Stadler, the new Class 756 Fast Light Intercity and Regional Trains (FLIRTs) will be powered by the Metro’s recently installed overhead electrified wires, which carry 25,000V.

These new trains are the first in the UK that can use diesel or battery on sections of railway track where there are no overhead wires.

Welcoming the rollout, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said: “This is great news and a truly historic moment as we see the introduction of the first brand new electric trains on the south Wales metro.

“These state-of-the-art electric trains with greater capacity will make passengers journeys more comfortable and with the addition of the latest technology allowing for Wi Fi and up to the minute travel information screens, are sure to encourage more people to use the train for their travel needs.”

‘Huge moment’

James Price, Transport for Wales CEO said: “This is a huge moment for TfW and Wales, as we’re the first in the UK to be introducing this modern ‘tri-mode’ train into passenger service.

“Our teams and delivery partners have been working on transforming our rail infrastructure in South Wales for the last three years and this signifies the next phase of the South Wales Metro.

“We’ve been modernising and electrifying the railway line and we are now extremely proud to be able to introduce the first of our brand-new trains that will be powered by electricity.

“We’ve already introduced sixty-five brand-new trains to the whole of our network and we’re excited to now add our Class 756 electric trains that will offer customers more capacity, improved seating, modern air conditioning, power sockets, wifi and passenger information screens with up-to-the-minute travel information. They’ll also feature automatic level boarding and space for up to six bikes.”



Emil Hansen, Commercial Project Manager for Stadler, added: “We are thrilled to see the UK’s first FLIRT tri-mode enter passenger service in Wales. Using battery technology, these transformative rail vehicles represent a significant leap forward in Transport for Wales’ efforts to drive decarbonisation and underscore Stadler’s trail-blazing technology and commitment to clean energy.

“The realisation of these state-of-the-art trains is testament to the effective collaboration between Transport for Wales, Stadler and many other involved parties, and we look forward to continue building on this successful partnership.”

The new trains will run along the Merthyr, Aberdare and Treherbert lines until late 2025 when they will begin to move over to the Rhymney and Vale of Glamorgan lines, as TfW’s brand-new Tram-Trains enter passenger service.

From then, the 756s will travel from Coryton and Caerphilly to Penarth, and from Rhymney to Barry Island and Bridgend.

The transformation of the Core Valley Lines for the Metro has been part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government and will enable faster, more frequent services between Cardiff and the heads of the valleys.

