New state-of-the-art labour ward opens at Glangwili Hospital

A new labour ward has opened at Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen in the latest stage of a £25.2m Welsh Government investment in the hospital.

This is the second major development to be completed as part of the scheme following the opening of a new special care baby unit earlier this year.

The state-of-the-art unit, which has been purpose built with the focus being on the baby and their family, and the midwifery team, includes:

Five standard birthing rooms with en-suite

One birthing room with a fixed pool

One birthing room equipped to deal with multiple or complex births

Six bedded Enhanced Monitoring Unit

Privacy and dignity

The clinical space meets national guidance which respects family privacy and dignity.

The clinical area and the staff facilities will improve the working environment for the midwifery team and will be beneficial to their wellbeing.

The new facilities also include an area for teaching and multi-disciplinary working; which is due to be available once the Theatres work has been completed.

Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan, said: “It’s fantastic to see Welsh Government funding being used to create this modern labour ward which will provide important care.

“The ward will very much benefit both families who will use the service and staff who will deliver care in this state-of-the-art facilities.”

Steve Moore, Chief Executive, Hywel Dda University Health Board thanked all involved in the project: “It’s wonderful to see our new labour ward open for babies and their families.

“The improved facilities are part of our continued investment in women and children’s services and will provide a modern environment for babies across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

“I wish to personally thank everyone involved in this project for their dedication and hard work over recent years. Thank you all.”

The final stage of the project will see the opening of new theatres, and is expected to be completed in 2023.

