New strategy launched to tackle increase in diabetes in Wales

A new strategy has been launched to tackle the increase of Type 2 diabetes in Wales and reduce the impact of its symptoms.

Around 220,000 people in Wales are currently living with diabetes, the highest percentage in the UK, and by 2035 it is expected that there will be an additional 48,000 people with the condition – equating to one in 11 adults.

90 per cent of those living with diabetes in Wales have Type 2 diabetes, a serious and sometimes lifelong condition which can cause major health problems.

At present, 10 per cent of the NHS budget is spent on diabetes.

Prevention

The new approach will see a stronger focus on prevention across the health system and providing better support to people living with diabetes.

The Tackling Diabetes Together Programme’s aims is to bring about a major change in the management and prevention of diabetes.

By 2028 the programme is committed to having fewer people in Wales living with diabetes, as well as better care and outcomes for those already living with it.

The programme is working closely with health boards in Wales and key partners including Diabetes UK Cymru who are developing innovative local programmes, and testing whether these can be rolled out on a national level.

Barriers

Currently, Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board are analysing what barriers get in the way of people living with diabetes engaging with health care services. They want to understand how to better support them with their care and what encourages and enables them.

Elsewhere, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board have analysed how relocating existing resources to focus on prevention and early diagnosis of Type 2 Diabetes can improve health outcomes in patients and reduce the resources needed for treatment and end-of-life care.

Jim McManus, National Director of Health and Wellbeing at Public Health Wales, said: “Type 2 Diabetes is a chronic condition that can destroy and shorten lives.

“Unfortunately, this condition loves our modern-day lifestyles; because we are much less active and have easy access to foods that are much more calorie dense than ever before in history.

“The good news is, with the right information and support to help people to make the necessary behaviour changes, Type 2 Diabetes is largely preventable, and in some cases can even be reversible. Advancements in digital technology are making treating and managing both Type 1 and 2 far easier and more effective than ever before, improving outcomes and extending lives.

“But there is a lot of work to do if Wales is to prevent avoidable disability and death from diabetes, and it is only by us all working together that we will get there.

“The Tackling Diabetes Together Programme, is trying to join up the whole diabetes system in Wales, sharing best practice, finding innovative new ways of doing things, and identifying gaps in knowledge and support for both clinicians, patients and public. If we all do this consistently, we will get the step change needed to enable all people in Wales to live longer, healthier lives.”

‘Easy access’

Oliver Williams, Consultant in Public Health for Public Health Wales and lead on the Cardiff and Vale health boards work, said: “As part of the work we surveyed 47 people living with Type 2 Diabetes to understand their experiences and what we need to do to help improve their lives.

“This work clearly showed that patients wanted more early support and training to empower them to manage their diabetes more effectively themselves; and showed they feel easy access with trusted health care professionals is vital for them.”

“We will share this learning, and the recommendations patients have made throughout the system and with the rest of the programme so we can start making the changes needed to improve people’s lives.”

Dr Julia Platts, National Clinical Lead for Diabetes in Wales, added: “People with diabetes should have access to resources to live healthy lives. This includes resources to help prevention of diabetes when possible and resources to help diabetes into remission where possible. For those who live with diabetes, good early care is so important; this includes support for self-management, access to effective medication and early access to technologies that are proven to improve both physical outcomes and wellbeing.”

