New survey reveals 90% of construction and demolition waste in Wales is recycled
A new survey conducted by Natural Resources Wales (NRW), has reported that 90% of construction and demolition waste in Wales was sent for reuse, recycling or recovery.
The survey, produced for the Welsh Government, estimated that 3.4 million tonnes of construction waste were produced in Wales in 2019.
According to NRW, “most construction waste was produced by civil engineering constructions (36%), with the general and domestic building sectors in joint second place (16% each)”.
The remaining six construction sectors, including highway construction and commercial buildings, accounted for less than 10%.
The NRW’s Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Survey received responses from 508 businesses of varying sizes and from a range of construction sectors throughout Wales between April 2021 and September 2021.
John Fry, lead specialist advisor waste policy for NRW, said: “Using Wales’ resources sustainably is at the heart of everything we do and we’re incredibly proud of the fact that Wales is such a high recycling nation.
“Surveys like this one are an important measuring tool and it’s encouraging to see the construction and demolition industry treating waste as a resource and sending less to landfill.”
Excellent… Now let us see Cymru become a world leader in sustainable construction practices and a developer of new more environmentally useful construction materials. Those who came before us on this beautiful land toiled underground and brought out the coal that made the wealthy to become rich enough to be our overlords and helped make our world sick. In a Free Cymru, we can become people free of overlords and work to help solve the problems that the industrialists, capitalists*, fascists, neo-capitalists, libertarians (the enablers of wicked practices) and oligarchs have created. *remember capitalism was and is just a theory… Read more »