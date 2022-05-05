New Swansea-based rum company applies for premises licence for Jersey Marine base

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

A recently established Swansea-based spiced rum company has applied for a premises licence for the sale of alcohol off premises from a unit near Jersey Marine.

Benjamin’s Atlantic Spiced Rum has applied for a licence to sell its produce from a base at Dainton Self Storage on Amazon Way. The company has proposed to supply its alcohol sales from 8am to 10pm seven days a week.

The speciality rum products will be supplied for pub and retail trade. A number of conditions have been proposed by the council and South Wales Police.

As the company will be selling its produce online, one condition requires the premises licence holder to ensure that any person who purchases from the companies website to register on the site, and that registration details should include the person’s full name, full address, date of birth and phone number.

CCTV

Another condition requires couriers to operate a Challenge 25 policy. South Wales Police have questioned whether customers will be allowed to access the site at Dainton Self Storage and have suggested additional conditions to be attached to any licence that is granted.

One of these is that “no members of the public shall be permitted in the premises in order to collect alcohol they have purchased on-line”.

A letter from Police Licensing Officer, Nick Bailey, to NPTCBC says: “If no members of the public are attending the premises, and the site on which the premises is situated is covered by CCTV I do not see the need for additional CCTV inside the premises.

“If, however, it is the intention to allow the public to attend the premises then I would request that there be a requirement for CCTV coverage.”

The police have also asked whether the courier service will be operated by Benjamin’s Atlantic Wharf Spiced Rum employees or an outside contractor “as the level of control over deliveries varies greatly between the two options”.

