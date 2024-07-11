New time frame announced for controversial farm subsidy scheme

Emily Price

A new timeframe has been announced for the role out of a controversial Welsh Government farm subsidy scheme which led to protests across Wales.

Responding to feedback to a consultation on the Sustainable Farming Scheme, Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs Huw Irranca-Davies said “clear changes” needed to made before the programme could be introduced.

The Welsh Government paused the roll out of the scheme following mass protests which saw thousands of wellies lined up outside the Senedd in a symbolic display of farming job losses.

Under former First Minister Mark Drakeford, the SFS would have required farmers to farm sustainably by bringing their existing tree and woodland cover up to 10% – and earmarking another 10% for habitat.

Farmers and opposition politicians in the Senedd argued that this would never be practical whilst running a farm business and unions said the tree cover requirement represented a “major barrier” to scheme entry.

Roadshows

Following the election of First Minister Vaughan Gething, the Welsh Government launched a consultation and hosted several roadshows to connect with farmers and explore future agricultural support for Wales.

The newly appointed Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change Rural Affairs said that no decisions on the scheme’s design have been made yet.

But he added that he understood the concerns raised by farmers and wouldn’t be introducing the scheme until it was ready.

Announcing the new timeframe on Thursday (July 11) Mr Irranca-Davies said: “We intend for the SFS to commence in 2026. This will be preceded by a Preparatory Phase in 2025 providing advice and support to farmers in advance of the Scheme’s introduction.

“We will publish further details on the Preparatory Phase for 2025 in due course, along with details on the Basic Payment Scheme in 2025 and other schemes which will be available prior to the introduction of the SFS.

“I know that this has been an unsettling time for many farmers and their families. We will continue to work at pace to finalise the Scheme so that we can provide certainty about future support as soon as possible. By working together, we can ensure a sustainable agriculture industry in Wales for generations to come.”

The Welsh Government says sustainable food production is the core of proposals because the nature and climate emergency is the main risk to food production over the long term.

Design

Mr Irranca- Davies said: “We have already hosted two Ministerial Roundtable meetings. The purpose of the Roundtable is to further develop the partnership approach needed to finalise the design and implementation of the Scheme, building on previous phases of co-design and engagement. Whilst final decisions will be taken by Welsh Ministers, the Roundtable has an important role to play in shaping the Scheme.

“Alongside this, the Carbon Sequestration Evidence Panel has met twice and will over the summer consider any further and alternative proposals to achieve additional carbon sequestration within the Universal Actions of the Scheme.”

