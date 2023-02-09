New Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson says he would support death penalty return
The newly appointed deputy Conservative Party chairman has said he would support the return of the death penalty because “nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed”.
Outspoken Ashfield MP Lee Anderson was handed the position, working as one of new chairman Greg Hand’s lieutenants in the run-up to the next election, by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during Tuesday’s reshuffle.
A former Labour councillor before converting to the Tories, Mr Anderson has been no stranger to controversy since being elected to Westminster in 2019, having criticised food bank users and the England men’s football team for taking the knee in protest at racism.
In an interview with The Spectator magazine a few days before his appointment, Mr Anderson said he would support the UK reintroducing the death penalty.
He also suggested using Royal Navy frigates to return to France those arriving in small boats across the English Channel.
Asked whether he would support the return of the death penalty, Mr Anderson told the weekly magazine: “Yes.
“Nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed.
“You know that, don’t you? 100% success rate.”
The death penalty for murder in the UK was outlawed permanently in 1969, with it totally abolished for all crimes in 1998.
The last people executed in Britain were Peter Allen and Gwynne Evans on August 13 1964.
The UK has signed up to the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), which prohibits the restoration of the death penalty.
But Mr Anderson argued that heinous crimes — such as the murder of Fusilier Lee Rigby in 2013 by Islamist extremists Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale — where the perpetrators are clearly identifiable should be punished by execution.
Adebolajo was given a whole-life term and Adebowale was jailed for a minimum of 45 years for running over and stabbing the British Army soldier in south-east London in broad daylight.
Mr Anderson told the magazine: “Now I’d be very careful on that one (the return of the death penalty) because you’ll get the certain groups saying: ‘You can never prove it’.
“Well, you can prove it if they have videoed it and are on camera – like the Lee Rigby killers.
“I mean: they should have gone, same week. I don’t want to pay for these people.”
Small boats
On the issue of preventing small boats from crossing the Channel — one of the Prime Minister’s top five priorities — Mr Anderson said migrants arriving unlawfully in Britain should be returned the “same day” to where they came from.
He said that during a visit to Calais last month he met migrants referring to Britain as “El Dorado”.
“They are seeing a country where the streets are paved with gold – where, once you land, they are not in that manky little f****** scruffy tent,” Mr Anderson said.
“They are going to be in a four-star hotel. And they know that Serco is buying up houses everywhere, to put them in for the next five years. Why wouldn’t you come?”
Asked for his solution, he replied: “I’d send them straight back the same day.
“I’d put them on a Royal Navy frigate or whatever and sail it to Calais, have a stand-off. And they’d just stop coming.”
The former miner said, despite facing criticism in some quarters for his opinions, he found voters often agreed with him.
“If I say something that is supposedly outrageous in that place [the Commons], I get back to Ashfield on a Thursday, people will come out the shops and say, ‘You say what I’m thinking’,” he added.
“Maybe some of my colleagues think I’m a little bit too divisive.
“But I’m of the mind that half the population will hate you, whatever colour you wear.”
Of course he would – because if a mistake were made market forces would reanimate the dead.
Caveman walks and talks!
I think you are being rather unfair…Sure cavemen were a but primitive compared to some of us, but I doubt there were as many that were as repulsive and as vile a creature as Lee Anderson the cowardly little big mouth.
Are we the people of Cymru, whose name derives from “the comrades”, are we going to allow ourselves to be attached to such an outwardly fascist institution as Westminster for much longer? Because every day that passes a new outrage, a new evil, a new horror is brought about by those in Westminster and it is done in our name! It doesn’t matter what you or I think, to our siblings across this poor Earth, Cymru is barely known, “Wales” is in the UK (some even think it is in England!) and us, the people of this beautiful land whose… Read more »
Basically he’s been selected as Deputy Chairman to manage a Tory meat bank, to provide a regular supply of scraps to feed the outrage of hungry Daily Mail reading types and get the Back to the Fifties faction of Tory MPs from biting Richi’s heels..
‘Nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed’ and nobody has ever eaten again after dying from starvation trying to feed themselves on 30p a day.
The Death penalty never stopped Murder and other terrible crimes before but if he wants it then march members of his party in to the gallows they have caused thousands of needles deaths since 2010 with their Austertity to the N H S and social care and the thousands of needless deaths in the pandemic HANG THEM HIGH the tories are very dangerous bunch of fascits
Dinosaur escapes Jurassic Ashfield and finds relatives in Westminster jungle…
I wonder what his remedy might be for seriously deluded, mentally defective Tory M.P’s ? Obviously just quote of the day to keep the unthinking Daily Mail horde onside. Wonder what he’ll come out with next. Boris’ idea of gifting warplanes to Ukraine is also up there with the most extremist quip of the day. No mention of aid to Turkey.
For politicians who vote for policies that cost the lives of their constituents, for instance Call me Dave’s vow to kill off the health and safety legislation resulting in ‘Tower Block Mass Murder’ it should be considered or ‘Killer Cops’ or ‘Slum Landlords’. The list of Tories who aught to festoon the ‘Tyburn Tree’ is a long one, so Lee Anderson, just put your head in this noose…
Tories quick to stress Lee Anderson only speaking for Braverman and Patel and a few others who are busy deleting their tweets etc. PM not sure if people freezing and starving to death due to Tory policies is an act of God or their own Karmic fault…such basic humanity fails, it should be a crime…It makes one ponder why exactly did the PM give him the job as he does not appear to have any qualities other than pandering to the very lowest common denominator…I would like to know what Zelensky thought of Sunak. Not much use as a human… Read more »
There’s about as much chance of the death penalty returning as there is of 30p Lee getting re-elected.
People of Ashfield who did not vote for this dangerous idiot, he has totally slandered you and your town! Take him to court…
Sunak offers no moral reason for opposing the death penalty, only that it is not presently needed. One must assume as soon as Braverman says it is necessary he will legislate for it…Be very afraid of Sunak, Braverman and Patel as their hearts are surely in the wrong place…