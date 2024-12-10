New Tory Senedd leader accused of ‘cheek’ in FMQs debut

Emily Price

The new leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd has been accused of “having a cheek” on his first day quizzing the First Minister.

Darren Millar took his place front and centre of the Tory benches in the Senedd for FMQs on Tuesday (December 10) for the first time since being elected unopposed as the group’s leader.

During his contribution, he said he wanted to have a “constructive” relationship with the First Minister Eluned Morgan and work with her in the best interest of Wales.

Mr Millar, who is the MS for Clwyd West, pressed the FM on the impact of Storm Darragh as well as Wales’ record breaking NHS waiting lists.

‘Gobbled up’

He was accused of “having a cheek” by Baroness Morgan when he asked how much of Wales’ draft budget would be “gobbled up” to cover the UK Government’s National Insurance contributions hike.

Responding to his question, the First Minister said: “You really do have a cheek don’t you Darren? On your first outing? You come in here and you talk about devastating decisions.

“Let me tell you about a devastating decision – Liz Truss – there’s a devastating decision.

“The prices people are paying today are a direct result of some of the decisions that she made.”

Mr Millar hit back, saying Baroness Morgan’s answer “simply did not cut it”.

He said: “Hundreds of millions of pounds that you say is extra money coming to Wales will simply go straight back down the M4 into the coffers of the Treasury.

“You can spin it all you like, but this is a smoke-and-mirrors situation that gives with one hand and takes away with the other. That’s the reality of your budget.”

Top spot

Mr Millar’s style of questioning – using the lectern to lay out a bundle of papers which he glanced at intermittently when reeling off figures – appeared to be in contrast to that of his predecessor, Andrew RT Davies who was well known for his off the cuff style in FMQs.

The former leader was toppled from the top spot last week after seven members of his own group staged a coup forcing him to resign.

Some MSs had become uneasy about his abrasive social media posts and the overall direction he was taking the party.

Mr Davies claims that some of his shadow cabinet had begun making plans for a rebellion as far back as April.

Nation Cymru was not made aware of any plans for a coup until the summer when Mr Davies was accused of “Islamophobic race-baiting” by a Muslim group after he made disputed claims about Halal meat in Welsh schools.

‘Frank’

Writing about his downfall for GB News, he said he wasn’t elected to “make friends with journalists” and that he planned to continue speaking in his “own frank way”.

During Tuesday’s session, the former leader sat on the Tory back benches whilst his successor paid tribute to his work.

The pair entered the Senedd together in 2007 and have worked alongside each other as politicians for 17 years.

Mr Millar described Mr Davies as an “outstanding leader” and thanked his wife and wider family for the support they had given him throughout his tenure.

He said: “I now have some very big shoes to fill, so I’ve put on some extra thick socks for the rest of the day, and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in.

“I’d also like to say, if I can, from the outset that as the new leader of the opposition here in the Senedd I take this responsibility seriously and I therefore look forward to having a constructive relationship with you, First Minister.

“I won’t shy away from holding you and your Government to account, but where it is possible, my party and I will work with you in the interests of the people of Wales, and with other political parties in this Chamber, because we are here elected to serve them, and that’s why they will always be first in our minds.”

‘Devastating’

Speaking after FMQs, Mr Millar said: “It’s clear that Labour, in budgets at both ends of the M4, is giving with one hand only to take away with the other.

“The First Minister has failed today to give any indication of the true cost of Rachel Reeves’ devastating jobs tax for public services, which will undoubtedly siphon off hundreds of millions of pounds from frontline services in Wales and simply send it back to the UK Treasury.

“Successive Welsh Labour Governments have broken Wales. Only the Welsh Conservatives will develop a plan to fix it.”

