New trainee detectives land in Dyfed Powys

Five new trainee detective constables have landed in Dyfed Powys Police having just completed their Police Now’s National Detective Programme academy.

The 13-week residential academy began in March when almost 230 new officers – who will all join their respective forces across England and Wales today (June 26) – began their intensive training together.

They have developed the core policing skills and knowledge required for complex investigative work, in a mix of practical and classroom-based sessions led by experienced sergeants seconded from Police Now’s partner forces.

They have also completed field training shifts in their force response teams and criminal investigation departments.

Police Now officers also sat the challenging National Investigators’ Exam at the academy and consistently achieved a higher-than-average first-time pass rate.

At this year’s detective academy, there was an average first-time pass rate of 75% compared to the national average of 59%.

They now continue Police Now’s two-year training and development programme in force, where they will play an integral part in solving cases and supporting victims of crime across Dyfed Powys.

Supported by their experienced colleagues and Police Now Performance and Development Coaches, they will be Professionalising Investigations Programme Level 2 (PIP2) certified by the end of the two-year programme.

Assistant Chief Constable Sharn Basra of Bedfordshire Police delivered a keynote address to the new officers at the academy closing ceremony (15th – 16th June), in his last ever policing appearance before officially retiring that week.

Future

He said: “I look over the room, as I come to the end of my career, and I see the future of policing. You will change policing and you will improve policing for the better.

“I have no doubt that during your academy training you have worked hard, you have been professional and you have had fun. Continue to do this throughout the next stages of your training and the rest of your policing careers.

“Policing is tough, you will have some bad days, you will see things that other people won’t see and you will experience things that other people shouldn’t have to experience.

“But you will change people’s lives and you will save people’s lives. The good days will always overtake the bad, as you support those that need you the most and secure justice for victims.”

Trainee Detective Constable Stevie Jackson, who joins Dyfed Powys Police today via the programme, said: “We are all so excited to go into our stations and start working with our new colleagues and communities!

“The last few months at the academy have been intense but really rewarding and have provided us with a great foundation of knowledge to start the next stage in our training.

“Currently, policing is facing unprecedented challenges but we are all enthusiastic to help rebuild trust and confidence in the police in our communities.”

Police Now is a Times Top 100 Graduate Employer and has partnered with a total of 36 forces to recruit and train over 2,680 police officers and detectives nationally.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

