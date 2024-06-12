New trains on Pembroke line in time for summer

Passengers going to holiday hot spots like Tenby and Saundersfoot can now travel on brand new trains as Transport for Wales’ Class 197s have been added to the Pembroke line.

The made-in-Wales Class 197s made their first appearance on the line between Swansea/Carmarthen and Pembroke Dock on Monday 10 June, with the majority of services using a three-carriage train.

In readiness for summer

Services on the line can be operated with up to four carriages, helping to provide a boost for capacity and comfort ahead of the summer season.

Marie Daly, Chief Customer and Culture Officer at Transport for Wales, said: “Since the first of our brand new trains came into service last year we’ve been working hard to add more routes across Wales.

“We’re delighted to be able to start running new trains on the Pembroke line in time for the summer holiday period.

“TfW is committed to providing people with an alternative to using cars and these new trains are comfortable with improved seating, air conditioning and customer information.”

Wales-made

Assembled at the CAF train factory in Llanwern, Newport, there will be 77 of the class 197 trains operating throughout Wales and along its border routes once all in service, forming the backbone of the mainline fleet.

While the transition is ongoing, customers may still see some of the older trains in operation however these will gradually be phased out over the coming years.

