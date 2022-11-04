New Transport for Wales electric buses to run on Welsh route in new year

New electric buses, which will run between Carmarthen and Aberystwyth from next year, have been revealed at a trade show by Transport for Wales.

Transport for Wales revealed the first of the brand-new electric buses at Euro Bus Expo in the NEC, Birmingham this week.

A fleet of modern electric buses will be introduced on the TrawsCymru T1 route between Carmarthen and Aberystwyth in the new year, and a new charging hub will open in Carmarthenshire with new facilities for drivers and the buses.

Deputy Minister for Climate Change with responsibility for Transport, Lee Waters said: “This is great news. The introduction of the new fleet of electric buses will provide a great boost to the TrawsCymru bus service and is an important step in fulfilling our 20-year ambition for a high-quality, multi-modal, integrated, low-carbon network of public transport here in Wales.”

James Price, Transport for Wales CEO added: “This is another key milestone as we continue to transform public transport across Wales. This is the first step in decarbonising the entire TrawsCymru fleet by 2027 and all buses in Wales by 2035.

“It’s great to see the new electric bus on display at this event and in the coming months these modern buses will be in service, improving the customer experience and encouraging more people to leave the car at home and choose to use public transport.”

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport, Waste and Infrastructure Services, Cllr Edward Thomas said: “We are pleased to be working with the Welsh Government and Transport for Wales to deliver the infrastructure and the electric buses.

“This is an important step forward to help deliver high quality, decarbonised transport on the Welsh Government Traws Cymru – Carmarthen to Aberystwyth service.”

