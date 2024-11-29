New transport hub could be built in Welsh town centre

Lewis Smith – Local democracy reporter

Plans for a new transport hub that could be developed in Welsh town centre have been revealed.

It comes as part of a project in Neath which has been named in the local authority’s corporate plan and has been published by architects at WW+P, outlining how the Neath integrated transport hub could look.

If green-lit the proposed site would be located at the front of Neath train station based on Windsor Road, with designs showing a new bus interchange, set under a large canopy shelter that could be built there.

Canopy

A section of WW+P’s website reads: “Located directly outside of Neath Train Station, the bus interchange acts as a gateway to the city and provides a great passenger experience.

“The canopy integrates seamlessly into its context, referencing the datums of surrounding listed buildings; its angled structure bookends the pedestrianised Green Street, encouraging strong pedestrian links and creating a focal point.”

Journey times

It adds that the site would also contain a green roof, solar glazing, sustainable timber, air clean paving, rain gardens, improved biodiversity, and sustainable drainage solutions if given the go-ahead in the future.

The project has also been mentioned in the local authority’s corporate plan for the period covering 2022-2027, where it says the council intends to “continue to develop plans to provide an Integrated Transport Hub at Neath Railway Station linking local bus services to the main railway station, reducing overall journey times, and improving connections between the places where people live and the places where people work.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

