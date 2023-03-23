New unit established to clamp down on illegal off-roading

A new partnership between Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and South Wales Police (SWP) has been set up to clamp down on illegal off-roading in the south Wales.

The agreement will see the creation of a new motorcycle unit to help tackle the problem of off-roaders damaging forests and potentially putting people’s lives in danger.

The new unit will be funded for three years from NRW’s Proceeds of Crime pot and will see an increase in patrols to help to reduce damage to habitats caused by illegal off-roading, as well as improving the quality and safety of the environment for other forest users.

Sharp increase

David Liddy, Recreational Specialist Advisor for Natural Resources Wales said: This is a really important partnership, and we welcome the opportunity to be able to work with South Wales police and Local Authority’s to help tackle this antisocial activity.

“When illegal off-roading and antisocial activities take place on our sites it can put people and nature at risk and the costs for the ensuing clean-up and repair are significant.

“We’ve seen a sharp increase over the last few years in the number of illegal off-roading incidents across south Wales that have been reported to us, and in some instances has led to members of the public being verbally and even physically assaulted.

This behaviour is wholly unacceptable, and we’re committed to working with our partners and communities to tackle this issue so that our forests and woodlands are a safe place for everyone to enjoy.

Superintendent Marc Lamerton, South Wales Police Strategic lead for tackling anti-social off-road bikes added: “Throughout the Spring and Summer, we will be deploying our newly formed Anti Social Off Road Team who will work closely with NRW and local officers where we will take positive action against offenders.”

Anyone who sees off-roaders driving recklessly is urged to report it to the police on 101.

