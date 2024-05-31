New Urdd project will help young people in India

The Urdd has launched a programme for young people from Wales to help combat sexual and gender-based violence in India, following funding from the Welsh Government.

Working in partnership with Her Future Coalition (HFC), the programme will enable 18-25 year old volunteers from Wales to participate in education and support programmes for children and young people in Kolkata who are at high risk.

There will be an invitation for representatives from India to visit Wales, hosted by the Urdd, next year.

Wales in India

The initiative is being launched as part of the year of Wales in India, which began on 1 March 2024, to promote activities that strengthen the relationship between India and Wales.

The First Minister, Vaughan Gething, said: “The Urdd is our longest established youth organisation and has a proud history of actively providing activities for young people in Wales and internationally.

“Sexual and gender-based violence remains one of the biggest challenges we face as a society and increasing awareness among children and young people that violence and abuse is never acceptable is a high priority for my Government.

This project will both provide valuable experience for young Welsh volunteers and benefit young people in Kolkata by helping tackle this issue.”

Commitment

Sian Lewis, Chief Executive of Urdd Gobaith Cymru, said: “We are extremely proud of this partnership between the Urdd and Her Future Coalition.

“Their commitment to vulnerable young women is truly inspiring. Our #FelMerch project was launched to empower the women of Wales, and we fully support the work of Her Future Coalition to ensure lasting change in India.

“Twenty years ago, the Urdd established a partnership with the city and charities of Kolkata. We look forward to resuming our international volunteering programs by taking a group of young women, all members of the Urdd, to India in February 2025 to support Future Coalition’s programs and projects.

“Not only do we go to India to share knowledge and experience, but we also go there to learn and be inspired by their resilience, positive attitude and creativity. Despite everything, they manage to create self-sustaining paths for the future.”

Sarah Symons, Founder and Executive Director, Her Future Coalition said: “We are overjoyed about this new partnership with the Urdd.

“We are excited to learn from one of the world’s oldest, largest, and most impactful youth organisations, to share culture and best practices, and to welcome young women volunteers who will surely delight and inspire our girls in Kolkata.”

