New Valleys care accommodation for older people approved

Anthony Lewis – Local Democracy Reporter

New residential care accommodation for older people in the Valleys has been approved with councillors saying it is “how care of the elderly should look.”

The plans from Linc Cymru Housing Association (part of the Pobl Group) for a specialist residential development on the former pavilion site off Darran Road were approved by Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) planning committee on Thursday, August 15.

It includes specialist residential development accommodation for older people made up of extra care apartments and care beds with associated facilities as well as bungalows, access, parking, landscaping and associated works.

There will be eight bungalows located on the eastern part of the site and the creation of extra care accommodation including 25 extra care apartments and 15 dementia care beds with associated facilities in a three-storey block on the western part of the site.

All flats and care bedrooms are en suite and all flats will have their own external balcony. No public objections have been received by the council relating to this application.

Demand

In recommending approval, council planning officers said: “The principle of the proposed development is considered acceptable and the proposals offer the opportunity to introduce a form of accommodation for which there is an identified high demand across the county borough given its ageing population.

“The proposal would be developed on a previously developed site within the defined settlement limits of Mountain Ash.

“The housing and care facility are considered acceptable in terms of planning

policy and all other material planning considerations and as such, a positive

recommendation is made.”

It’s part of wider Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council plans to modernise care accommodation for older people, including a multi-million pound investment to increase the extra care housing provision across the county borough in partnership with Linc Cymru (Linc).

Councillor Sharon Rees, the chair of the committee said she’s “delighted” with the application adding that it’s what they should be looking for and aspiring to for elderly people with step up accommodation and she said it’s “like a breath of fresh air” seeing an application such as this.

She said: “This is how care of the elderly should look.”

Councillor Ross Williams said it’s “excellent” and a “fantastic facility” and Councillor Wayne Owen said hopefully it’ll be a blueprint for other developments throughout RCT.

