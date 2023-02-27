New waiting shelters being rolled out across the Wales and Borders network

New waiting shelters are being installed across the Wales and Borders network as part of Transport for Wales’ on-going investment in station improvements.

The 25 fully accessible shelters will replace a number of old metal and brick ones across the network, with feedback from customers playing a key role in helping the design and construction of the new structures.

The first phases of the project have already been completed at Deganwy, Llanfairpwll, Penrhyndeudraeth, Rhosneigr, Penmaenmawr, Clunderwen and Johnston.

Work is due to start shortly at Milford Haven, Tondu and Whitland, Ruabon, Frodsham, Nantwich, Ty Croes, Leominster, Llandrindod and Lydney and is set to be completed by the spring.

Matthew Marchant, 28, from Pembrokeshire, had previously been unable to get his wheelchair into the shelter at Johnston station because of a raised concrete lip on the floor.

Fully accessible

He raised this issue with TfW staff and the shelter has now been replaced with a fully accessible one.

“I was over the moon with the new waiting shelter at Johnston.” He said.

“The old one was on a raised bit of concrete so it was almost impossible to get my wheelchair in there, which wasn’t ideal in the rain.

“I suggested Transport for Wales do something about it and I’m really grateful they took my suggestion onboard to help make Johnston much more welcoming and accessible for rail users.

“And it’s great to see other shelters in the area being upgraded too.”

The work has been carried out with support from Network Rail, who own the majority of stations on the Wales and Borders network.

TfW’s senior project manager Catherine Sweeney said: “We had a number of older shelters which had become damaged over time and were not accessible for people with reduced mobility and these were our priority to replace first.

“We work closely with our station adopters, community rail groups and other local stakeholders and we’ve been delighted to hear such positive feedback about the new shelters.”

