New weather warnings for rain ahead of expected hottest day of the year

New weather warnings for rain have been issued for southern Wales, ahead of what is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far.

Temperatures could reach as high as 27C in parts of the UK on Sunday, but the recent warm and sunny spell could disappear by the end of the day.

Yellow warnings for thunderstorms remain in place for Sunday, but the Met Office has also issued new warnings for rain for southern Wales on Monday, where heavy rain is forecast for areas including Swansea and Cardiff between 8am and midnight.

The Met Office advised those living in areas affected by rain warnings to prepare for disruption to public transport and the possibility of some interruption to power supplies.

Thunderstorms could strike the west of the UK on Sunday, including the majority of Wales, with a warning in place between 1pm and 11pm.

It comes as Sunday is expected to be the warmest day of the year so far. Parts of the UK will be warm and humid in the morning, with temperatures expected to peak at 27C in some places, before the thunder and rain roll in.

Temperatures peaked on Saturday as all four home nations recorded their hottest days of the year so far with Gogerddan in Wales reaching 25.1C.

However, Simon Partridge, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said the year-so-far records were “not likely to last long” because forecasters expect it to be even warmer on Sunday.

He added: “The difference (on Sunday) is that it is not likely to be as warm for Northern Ireland, Wales or Scotland.

“The really warm air will probably be confined to southern and eastern parts of England, with temperatures expected to peak in central parts of the country at around 27C.”

