New Welsh Conservative leader announces top team

The new leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd has unveiled his shadow cabinet and confirmed former Welsh Secretary David TC Davies as his Chief of Staff.

Mr Davies was Secretary of State for Wales from 2022 to 2024 and was the MP for Monmouth from 2005 to 2024.

There is no place in the shadow cabinet for former Tory Group leader Andrew RT Davies, who resigned last week shortly after narrowly winning a vote of confidence following calls for him to step down from seven of his MSs.

Unopposed

Darren Millar was elected unopposed as the new leader last Thursday after securing the support of all 15 of his Senedd party colleagues.

Mr Millar said: “I am proud to unveil my new Shadow Cabinet team. It has a wealth of talent and experience to bring to bear as we develop our programme to fix Wales.

“We will be working day and night as we develop solutions to the everyday problems faced by the people of Wales.

“This Government in waiting will be firing on all cylinders until we replace the failing Labour administration in May 2026.”

The full line-up of Darren Millar’s team is:

Chief Whip, Shadow Counsel General and Shadow Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution and External Affairs – Paul Davies MS

Policy Director and Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Finance – Sam Rowlands MS

Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care – James Evans MS

Shadow Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Energy and Welsh Language – Samuel Kurtz MS

Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Education – Natasha Asghar MS

Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Infrastructure, Transport and Rural Affairs – Peter Fox MS

Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Children, Young People, Mental Health and Wellbeing – Joel James MS

Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Local Government, Housing and the Armed Forces – Laura Anne Jones MS

Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Environment – Janet Finch-Saunders MS

Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism, Sport and North Wales – Gareth Davies MS

Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Equalities and Social Justice – Altaf Hussain MS

Chair Nominee: Economy, Trade and Rural Affairs Committee – Andrew RT Davies MS

Chair: Health and Social Care Committee – Russell George MS

Chair: Public Accounts and Public Administration Committee – Mark Isherwood MS

Co-Chair: Wales COVID 19 Inquiry Committee – Tom Giffard MS

Chief of Staff – David TC Davies

