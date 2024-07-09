New Welsh Labour MP criticised for posts about England’s planning system

Martin Shipton

Newly elected Welsh Labour MP Torsten Bell has been criticised after writing social media posts about proposed changes to planning policy in England that don’t apply in Wales..

Torsten Bell, the MP for Swansea West, was imposed on the local party by a panel appointed by Labour’s National Executive Committee when Rishi Sunak called the general election unexpectedly.

His predecessor as MP for the seat, Geraint Davies, was suspended following allegations of sexual harassment made against him which remain unresolved and led to a delay in candidate selection. Because of the need to make a quick selection when Mr Sunak announced July 4 as election day, grassroots party members were not given a say in choosing the new candidate.

The Resolution Foundation

Earlier this week Mr Bell, who has just stepped down as chief executive of the Resolution Foundation think tank, posted a thread on X, formerly Twitter. It said: “The case for @RachelReevesMP’s sweeping changes to the planning system announced today…

“ For 15yrs, we’ve been attempting to dig a tunnel under the Thames. No digging has taken place, but £800m has been spent & 9k pages of planning applications drafted. This is double what Norway spent actually building Lærdalstunnelen, the world’s longest road tunnel…

“If we want net zero to happen, and to happen without higher costs, then things are going to have to be built. Things that not everyone loves. And they will also have to be built if we want our firms to be able to invest, grow and pay higher wages

“ Years of not building enough homes means France now has 22% more dwellings than us despite a similar population.”

Solar farms

Mr Bell then took a swipe at Adrian Ramsay, co-leader of the Green Party, saying: ”Oh, and don’t believe anyone who tells you they are serious about net zero while regularly opposing wind or solar farms, or the networks required for the energy generated to get to where people and industry are. So fed up of this nonsense.”

Victoria Winckler, director of the Bevan Foundation think tank, responded to Mr Bell’s posts, stating: “Interesting but planning is devolved and you’re a Welsh MP..”

Mr Bell then posted: “I’m very aware of that – but it should be obvious that the failure in England on, for example, energy infrastructure has affects [sic] that stretch into Wales. Be good to talk properly about this at some point.”

Preoccupied

Plaid Cymru MP Mabon ap Gwynfor said: “I’m afraid these comments show that Torsten Bellis preoccupied with the needs of England rather than the needs of his constituents in Wales. He’s not interested in Wales and doesn’t understand devolution.

“The number of MPs representing Wales went down at last week’s election from 40 to 32 and it;’s essential that those who have been elected concentrate on issues that affect their constituents, not people in London or elsewhere in England.

“On numerous occasions I’ve challenged Welsh Government Ministers about the fact that the planning system in Wales is not serving Welsh needs, but they have completely rejected that view, saying everything is fine.

“Now here we have a newly elected Welsh Labour MP from England saying that the planning system should be changed. it’s a nonsense.”

“The planning system in Wales needs radical reform, focussing on the needs of local communities. Currently the system is there for the benefit of developers.

At present big construction companies are putting forward plans for new housing developments that aren’t based on community needs, but are purely based on their wish to improve the bottom line. Instead planning authorities should pay much more attention to how a new housing development will impact on the health service, education and other social factors.

“I believe it is invidious that while developers can appeal against a planning application being rejected, communities are unable to appeal when permission has been granted for developments they consider to be unsuitable. There should be a wholesale review of the planning system in Wales and Torsten Bell and other Labour MPa representing Welsh constituencies should support that.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

