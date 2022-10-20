New Welsh Language Commissioner announced

The First Minister has announced the appointment of Efa Gruffudd Jones as Welsh Language Commissioner.

She will take up the position in January 2023, taking over the role from the late Aled Roberts.

The Commissioner has an important role to play in increasing the provision of services in Welsh and the use of the language and upholding the rights of Welsh speakers.

Efa Gruffudd Jones is currently the chief executive of the National Centre for Learning Welsh.

The centre is responsible for all aspects of learning Welsh from the curriculum and course development to resources for tutors, research, marketing and digital learning.

An independent selection panel recommended that Efa has the skills, experiences, and credibility to be appointed Welsh Language Commissioner.

This view was endorsed by the Senedd’s Culture, Communications, Welsh language, Sport and International Relations Committee.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “I congratulate Efa on her appointment as the Welsh Language Commissioner. The language has been central to Efa’s career – both as chief executive of the National Centre for Learning Welsh and as chief executive of the Urdd.

“She comes to the post with years of experience of working for the benefit of the Welsh language and of working with Welsh speakers and learners across Wales.”

Minister for Education and the Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles said: “I am delighted to welcome Efa to her new role as Welsh Language Commissioner. We have ambitious aims to increase not only the number of Welsh speakers but also the everyday use of Welsh.

“The Commissioner’s role in working to increase the use of Welsh and Welsh language services is an important part of us achieving this target, and I look forward to working closely with Efa on this.”

Efa Gruffudd Jones said: “It will be a privilege to be the Welsh Language Commissioner, and an honour to follow in Aled Roberts’ footsteps. I want to see a Wales where people can enjoy using Welsh every day.

“I look forward to doing all I can to ensure that the Welsh language, our national treasure, belongs to all.”

