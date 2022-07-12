New Welsh Secretary blasts leaving European Convention on Human Rights as ‘abrogation of global leadership’

The new Welsh Secretary Robert Buckland has blasted talk of leaving the European Convention on Human Rights as an “abrogation of global leadership”.

Llanelli-born Buckland, who is MP for South Swindon, yesterday ruled out throwing his own hat into the ring to become Prime Minister of the UK.

But he took a shot at some of the other candidates, including Attorney General Suella Braverman, who had argued for leaving the European Convention on Human Rights.

“Talk of withdrawal from the European Convention on Human Rights, which underpins the peace process, is at best naïve and at worst an abrogation of Britain’s European and global leadership,” he said in a Telegraph column.

“It is profoundly un-Conservative and must be resisted. Instead, we should seek to reform and fix any problems, for example with immigration law, rather than following Russia out of the door.”

In an opinion piece that made no mention of his new job as Welsh Secretary, he said that the focus in the Conservative leadership race should be on “the economy, plain and simple”.

“So-called ‘culture war’ issues are important, but no-one wants to fight a war on an empty stomach,” he said.

“Any candidate worth their salt has to place themselves firmly in the shoes of the people we serve. From my own extensive conversations with constituents, friends and family, the cost of living and the prospect of an economy that is slowing down are the issues that matter.”

However, he then roamed into the ‘culture war’ himself, adding that while Conservatives “should be proud of all the diverse parts of our modern society, and that love and compassion must always prevail, we know what a woman is”.

‘Levelling up’

Earlier he ruled himself out of the race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister.

Responding to the 1922’s Committee’s rules for the leadership election he told ITV that “in all reality I think it’s going to be tough for me to meet those requirements”.

“What I’m looking for is someone who can embody the values that I believe in and actually carry forward the One-Nation agenda that the Conservatives were elected upon,” he said.

“What I’m going to focus on are the issues, most notably our economy and make sure whoever wins this election, is going to be true to the principles that I believe in.”

He added to ITV that it was a “privilege” to take on the role of Welsh Secretary.

“I want to make sure that the shared prosperity funds are delivered and I want to do everything I can to push forward that levelling-up agenda for all parts of the country that I was born in, worked in and love,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

