New Welsh Secretary David TC Davies rejects calls for St David’s Day Bank Holiday

The new Welsh Secretary David TC Davies has rejected calls for a Bank Holiday to celebrate St David’s Day, putting him at odds with Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd and the previous Welsh secretary Sir Robert Buckland.

Sir Robert, who was replaced by Mr Davies in Rishi Sunak’s new Cabinet, had suggested another holiday could be scrapped to make the Bank Holiday happen.

The South Swindon MP told S4C’s Y Byd yn ei Le programme: “My personal view would be get rid of May Day, and have St David’s Day as our bank holiday, and it would be a nice quid pro pro.”

Andrew RT Davies called for St David’s Day to be made a bank holiday in Wales earlier this year, putting him at odds with the UK Government who opposed creating a new bank holiday.

The idea of a St David’s Day bank holiday was also backed by the Welsh Conservatives’ party’s culture and tourism spokesman in the Senedd, Tom Giffard, who said it could have “huge potential economic and cultural benefits”.

Status quo

Speaking to a Commons committee today, David TC Davies, said there were “advantages” with the status quo, adding that he thought his own children would have played video games instead of celebrating Welsh culture had St David’s Day been a bank holiday.

“This isn’t something I’d ever be stepping out of cabinet over, whatever happens. I accept the government position as it is,” he said.

“On balance I support it. There are some advantages to not having a bank holiday.”

He said he had been into school to see his three children celebrate St David’s Day. “I’ve been there a few times to watch them dancing, singing and stuff.”

“I suspect had they not been in school, rather than celebrating this wonderful part of Welsh culture and enjoying a little bit of the language and the dancing, there might have been a tendency to flop around on the sofa and mess around with the PlayStation.

“I’d much rather they’d be celebrating Welsh culture.”

David TC Davies was appointed Welsh Secretary last week after his predecessor’s resignation.

The Monmouth MP has been a Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Wales at the Welsh Office since December 2019.

He also backed Rishi Sunak in the latest leadership contest, after formerly backing Liz Truss in September.

