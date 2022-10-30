New Welsh Secretary running petition on Senedd website calling for no council tax revaluation
The new Welsh Secretary has taken the unusual step of running his own petition on the Senedd website calling on the Welsh Government to scrap plans for a council tax revaluation.
David TC Davies said that voters in his own constituency of Monmouth faced “astronomical council tax hikes” if proposals to revalue homes go ahead, and were being used as a “cash cow” by the Welsh Government.
The former Senedd Member became the new Welsh Secretary in Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle on Tuesday after his predecessor Robert Buckland’s resignation, having formerly been the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Wales at the Welsh Office since December 2019.
Changing the council tax system is part of the Labour-Plaid co-operation deal at the Senedd. Both parties promised to reform council tax in their manifestos for last year’s Senedd election.
The revaluation of all 1.5 million properties in Wales is now being suggested in a Welsh Government consultation.
But in his petition, which he promoted on social media today, David TC Davies said: “I urge Monmouthshire residents to sign this petition so that action can be taken by the Senedd to influence the policy of Welsh Government.”
‘A lot worse’
David TC Davies said that studies suggested that under any council tax revaluation nearly 4 out of 10 homeowners in Monmouthshire would move up a band and face paying £100s more each year in council tax, while less than 1 out of 10 would pay less by moving down a band.
“Residents already face an unfair council tax burden because it is the lowest funded local authority area in Wales,” he said. “The shortfall between what is received from the Welsh Labour Government and what the council spends is made up by council tax.
“Monmouthshire is likely to be a net loser from these proposals potentially pushing hard-pressed families into much higher council tax bands, making it even more expensive and for some local people unaffordable to live here at a time when many are struggling with the cost of living.”
He added: “At present, Monmouthshire is being used as a cash cow and this is about to get a lot worse.”
So far 2,751 people have signed the petition, 89% of them in Monmouthshire.
Monmouhshire would lose out because of the housing policies of the Westminster government which promotes inequality and an economy based on unaffordable house prices.
Remind me which parliament this particular twerp is part of?
So we have a new Tory in a job that has no function while in the hands of the Tories. Note the use of the term “Cash Cow” which is used to imply that the outcome will generate excess funds which will, by implication, will go to the Welsh Government. Since this is from a Tory one can rely on the statement being a lie. It just so happens that Council Tax provides about 1/5 of funding for each local council. It is also true that the bands have not been revised for twenty years and there are many large… Read more »
“The Welsh Government’s explanatory information explains that the change is not intended to increase overall revenue but to make its collection more equitable“. It may say that, but the outcome is likely to be an increase in the burden at all levels on the scale.
“wealthy folks with expensive houses who have got away with paying Council Tax on a small house band will now have to pay their fair share.” They may well end up paying more but not likely to be a fair share as too many politicians live in grand houses !
We’re all facing a cost of living crisis and cuts in services as a direct result of tory Westminster mafia politics. Enriching friends and donors while the rest of us pay the price.
Perhaps mr Davies could start a partition in Westminster against the November statement which could possibly have a more detrimental affect on not only the people of Wales but the rest of of this so called United Kingdom’s
Dave the TC Davies really is just another grandstanding buffoon like ARTie.
What is the point of them? And why would ANYONE vote for them? Do they really represent the cream of Tory politicians? (I mean they are thick, and clots of course but …)