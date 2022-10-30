New Welsh Secretary running petition on Senedd website calling for no council tax revaluation

The new Welsh Secretary has taken the unusual step of running his own petition on the Senedd website calling on the Welsh Government to scrap plans for a council tax revaluation.

David TC Davies said that voters in his own constituency of Monmouth faced “astronomical council tax hikes” if proposals to revalue homes go ahead, and were being used as a “cash cow” by the Welsh Government.

The former Senedd Member became the new Welsh Secretary in Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle on Tuesday after his predecessor Robert Buckland’s resignation, having formerly been the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Wales at the Welsh Office since December 2019.

Changing the council tax system is part of the Labour-Plaid co-operation deal at the Senedd. Both parties promised to reform council tax in their manifestos for last year’s Senedd election.

The revaluation of all 1.5 million properties in Wales is now being suggested in a Welsh Government consultation.

But in his petition, which he promoted on social media today, David TC Davies said: “I urge Monmouthshire residents to sign this petition so that action can be taken by the Senedd to influence the policy of Welsh Government.”

‘A lot worse’

David TC Davies said that studies suggested that under any council tax revaluation nearly 4 out of 10 homeowners in Monmouthshire would move up a band and face paying £100s more each year in council tax, while less than 1 out of 10 would pay less by moving down a band.

“Residents already face an unfair council tax burden because it is the lowest funded local authority area in Wales,” he said. “The shortfall between what is received from the Welsh Labour Government and what the council spends is made up by council tax.

“Monmouthshire is likely to be a net loser from these proposals potentially pushing hard-pressed families into much higher council tax bands, making it even more expensive and for some local people unaffordable to live here at a time when many are struggling with the cost of living.”

He added: “At present, Monmouthshire is being used as a cash cow and this is about to get a lot worse.”

So far 2,751 people have signed the petition, 89% of them in Monmouthshire.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

