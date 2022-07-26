New Welsh Secretary wants to continue in the cabinet of the next Prime Minister

The new Welsh Secretary has said that he wants to continue serving in the cabinet of the next Prime Minister.

South Swindon MP Robert Buckland became Welsh Secretary two and a half weeks ago, saying that he only accepted the post because Boris Johnson had committed to resigning as Prime Minister.

Despite being considered an interim Welsh Secretary, however, he told the Swindon Advertiser that he would happily continue to serve in the cabinet of Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak – whoever was chosen by party members to become the Conservative party leader.

“I would happily serve,” he said while visiting the Nepalese Association of Wiltshire football tournament. ” I’m a team player, always have been and I assess things on the issues rather than personality.

“But I would with either person, both of whom I know well and who I have worked with around the cabinet table.

“They’ve got different qualities, so I think either of them would be a good Prime Minister.

“Most importantly they would be at a head of a team that would come together for the good of the country and get on with the important work in government.”

‘Generous’

Robert Buckland was previously Secretary of State for Justice and Lord High Chancellor of Great Britain before being reshuffled out of the cabinet by Boris Johnson.

He may consider a more senior position in the cabinet to be within his grasp should his choice of candidate Rishi Sunak, emerge victorious in the Conservative party leadership race.

Yesterday he described Rishi Sunak’s immigration plans as “humane”.

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a number of measures including withholding of aid from some of the world’s poorest countries if they refuse to take back failed asylum seekers, in what is being seen as an arms race of immigration policy with leadership rival Liz Truss.

But South Swindon MP Robert Buckland, who was appointed Welsh Secretary by Boris Johnson two and a half weeks ago, said that the UK Government was “hospitable, generous and warm-hearted when it comes to refugees”.

The former Secretary of State for Justice, who is backing Rishi Sunak for the party’s leadership, said that the plan did not “get away from the compassionate nature of our country”.

Announcing his immigration plan yesterday, Rishi Sunak said that there was “absolutely nothing racist” about wanting to stop people from entering the UK.

He has launched a 10-point plan which includes “making our Rwanda Partnership work,” “sending failed asylum seekers and foreign criminals back home” and “holding the French to account with clear targets for stopping boats”.

“Law-abiding citizens are dismayed when they see boat after boat full of illegal immigrants coming from the safe country of France with our sailors and coastguards seemingly powerless to stop them,” he said.

At the moment, however, Liz Truss is the bookies’ favourite to become the next Prime Minister after an opinion poll of members put her ahead of her leadership rival.

