New year addition means organic farm estate has largest bison herd in the UK

The first images of an organic farm estate’s newest additions – 20 North American bison – have been released to the public.

The majestic animals have found their home on the 12,500-acre Rhug Estate near Corwen in north Wales.

As a result, Rhug now proudly boasts the largest bison herd in the UK, and visitors to the estate can catch a glimpse whilst on the farm walk, something they describe as ‘a truly memorable experience’.

Back in 2007, Lord Newborough had the idea to introduce bison to the estate, and the herd has flourished ever since.

Estate Farm Manager Emyr Owen, from Llanrwst, says the bison family has now grown to over 60, thanks to a recent farm sale in Wiltshire.

“Demanding”

Not only do the animals provide a sustainable supply of high-quality meat for distribution and sale on-site, but they also captivate tourists from far and wide, turning heads wherever they roam.

Emyr revealed the bison breeding season is a busy one, with calving taking place from April through to the summer.

As he embarks on his one-year anniversary at the estate, he reflected on the “rewarding yet demanding” journey.

“We have been absolutely flat-out, but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” said Emyr.

Farm shop

“There have been countless developments and endless learning opportunities, and I’m thoroughly enjoying the experience.”

Rhug Estate has gained national recognition for its commitment to countryside preservation and high animal welfare standards.

The Estate was honoured with a Royal Warrant of Appointment by the now King Charles III. From field to plate, Rhug oversees the entire journey of its animals, supplying restaurants worldwide in addition to its own popular farm shop and takeaway.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

