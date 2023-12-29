New Year weather warnings issued for Wales

Weather warnings for wind and rain covering large parts of Wales have been issued ahead of New Year’s Eve.

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain will come into force tomorrow (December 30) for most of Wales from 10am to 6pm and forecasters have warned it could lead to some flooding and transport disruption.

Another yellow warning for strong gusts of wind has also been issued for a large part of Wales and will be in place from 11am on Saturday until 3am on Sunday (December 31).

The Met Office has said to expect some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves.

Some bus and train services could be affected, with some journeys taking longer.

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible and delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

The large storm system will also bring weather warnings to England and Northern Ireland as well as heavy snow to parts of Scotland.

Although not yet officially named by the Met Office the weather system set to hit the UK tomorrow is likely to be named Storm Henk.

The warnings come just days after Storm Gerrit hit the UK with high winds, heavy rain and snow damaging electricity networks in some parts of the country.

