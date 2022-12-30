New Year’s Eve could be a damp squib for parts of Wales as heavy rain warning announced

New Year’s Eve could be something of a damp squib for many of Wales’ most populated areas as the Met Office announced a yellow warning of heavy rain.

The yellow weather warning covers much of the south of Wales, stretching from Carmarthen in the west to the border with England and stretching as far north as Llanwrtyd Wells.

Forecasters said the deadly bomb cyclone that sent temperatures plunging in the US over Christmas is causing the unsettled weather in the UK.

The Met Office said that outbreaks of rain are expected across the affected area during Saturday morning and afternoon but will begin to ease after dark.

They are warning that:

Bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer

Spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

“Some heavy bursts are expected at times, bringing as much as 10mm in an hour, and with the ground already saturated this is likely to result in some surface water flooding and travel disruption,” the Met Office said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

