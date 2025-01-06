New yellow warning for snow and ice across most of Wales issued by Met Office

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice across most of Wales from 17:00 on Monday evening until 10:00 on Tuesday morning.

The only part of Wales which is not covered by the new alert is Anglesey.

National Resources Wales has issued flood warnings for the River Towy between Llandeilo and Abergwili and the River Usk from Glangrwyne to Newbridge on Usk. 18 flood alerts are also in place across the country.

Commuters are being warned of potential travel disruption on the roads and railway network on Monday evening.

Suspended

Transport for Wales (TfW) services between Manchester and North Wales are currently only able to operate between Warrington Bank Quay and Manchester because of flooding and the Blaenau Ffestiniog Line has been suspended due to severe weather conditions.

25 TfW trains had been cancelled by mid afternoon and passengers are being advised to check before travelling.

A warning for snow and ice also covers most of south-west England, parts of north-west England and the West Midlands.

The same warning is in place for western and northern parts of Scotland for between 4pm on Monday until midday on Tuesday, and in Northern Ireland between 3pm on Monday until 11am on Tuesday.

Hail, sleet or snow

Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “Hail, sleet or snow showers are expected to affect parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland, spreading to Wales and parts of north-west England this evening, before moving into part of south-west England, the Midlands and southern England during the early hours of Tuesday.

“Rain or hail is more likely towards some western coasts.

“Icy stretches which develop overnight as a result of these showers, or the recent wet conditions, could bring some disruption to travel.

“In addition to the ice, we could see snow accumulations of a few centimetres above 200 metres, with a chance of greater than 5cm above 200 metres in Wales.

“The heaviest snow showers may also produce temporary accumulations of 0-2cm at low levels.

“It is not possible to say exactly where this snow might fall, so it’s important that people are prepared.”

