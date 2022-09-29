New YouGov poll projects that Welsh Tories are on course for electoral oblivion

A new YouGov poll has Labour with a 33% lead over the Conservatives – a swing that if replicated at a General Election would doom Welsh Conservatives to temporary electoral oblivion.

The poll carried out on Wednesday and Thursday put Labour on 54% compared to the Conservatives’ 21%.

The results would see all of the Conservatives’ seats wiped out in Wales, according to the Electoral Calculus.

Under the new 2023 boundaries, it would also see Labour win all but one of the 32 new constituencies in Wales, with Plaid Cymru winning the last remaining seat. Only the new Dwyfor Meirionnydd would remain in Plaid Cymru’s hands.

Under the present constituency boundaries Labour would have 36 seats, the Conservatives two and Plaid Cymru would retain their current four.

A Survation poll published today shows Labour on a 21% lead. That would allow Welsh Conservatives to keep hold of Monmouthshire and Brecon and Radnorshire.

It comes amid market turmoil and public outcry following last Friday’s mini-budget.

Former Cabinet minister Julian Smith called on the Government to “take responsibility” for the market chaos of recent days.

He tweeted: “The Government must scrap 45p, take responsibility for the link between last Friday & the impact on peoples mortgages & make clear that it will do everything possible to stabilise markets & protect public services.”

