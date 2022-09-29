New YouGov poll projects that Welsh Tories are on course for electoral oblivion
A new YouGov poll has Labour with a 33% lead over the Conservatives – a swing that if replicated at a General Election would doom Welsh Conservatives to temporary electoral oblivion.
The poll carried out on Wednesday and Thursday put Labour on 54% compared to the Conservatives’ 21%.
The results would see all of the Conservatives’ seats wiped out in Wales, according to the Electoral Calculus.
Under the new 2023 boundaries, it would also see Labour win all but one of the 32 new constituencies in Wales, with Plaid Cymru winning the last remaining seat. Only the new Dwyfor Meirionnydd would remain in Plaid Cymru’s hands.
Under the present constituency boundaries Labour would have 36 seats, the Conservatives two and Plaid Cymru would retain their current four.
A Survation poll published today shows Labour on a 21% lead. That would allow Welsh Conservatives to keep hold of Monmouthshire and Brecon and Radnorshire.
It comes amid market turmoil and public outcry following last Friday’s mini-budget.
Former Cabinet minister Julian Smith called on the Government to “take responsibility” for the market chaos of recent days.
He tweeted: “The Government must scrap 45p, take responsibility for the link between last Friday & the impact on peoples mortgages & make clear that it will do everything possible to stabilise markets & protect public services.”
Truss crashes the economy, but first, meets will all the top hedge fund managers and tells them her plan about how they and all her mega rich friends can make yet another killing by betting against the pound. Lovely Jubley and we pay yet again.
Da iawn. OND – mwy o seddi i’r unoliaethwyr coch felly, sy’n gweithio nerth eu deng ewin i wladychu Cymru a darnio’r brôÿdd Cymraeg. Rhaid iddyn nhw fynd hefyd, neu gael troedigaeth calon.
The end of the Tories and confirmation that Wales will be Labour Central. Whilst the Tory losses will be a form of justice, Labour’s domination will prove to be a real setback for the Indy movement.
Why? Majority of Welsh Labour voters want Wales to be independent, new poll suggests | The National
About — Labour for an Independent Wales (lab4indy.wales) There are a lot of us Marc
I went on Electoral Calculus & entered the seat projections based on this poll using the proposed 2023 boundaries and this is what I got… Labour………….571 SNP………………51 NI Parties……. .18 Lib Dem………….5 Conservative……2 Plaid Cymru…….1 Green Party…….1 Other……………..1 I re-calculated the figures again but this appears to be accurate, the Tories would be left with just 2 seats!! Ian Blackford would be the leader of the opposition, and the UK would be a Labour one party state. I suspect that the Tories have secretly conceded that they cannot win the next election, and therefore governing by ideology. But if Liz… Read more »
The Tories hatched a sinister plan to reduce the voice of Wales in Westminster by 8 seats but if we, the electorate, reduce Tory voices to zero, it’s not a problem. What a massive backfire that is and richly deserved.
Catrusstrophy Liz. The A star and best yet recruitment force for an Independent tropical Cymru.
It’s unlikely to be that much of a chasm come the GE. Also, these election calculators are rough devices. They don’t take into account local issues. I suspect Plaid will do a little better. However, it would be very nice to see the Con Party wiped out.
Yes, nice so we can have establishment Party B in charge for a bit. Great.
Well, it’s the lesser of two evils as things currently stand isn’t it.
Good to see the tories wiped out and Plaid reduced to one seat. All the racists society killers gone one one vote. However, labour without any opposition would still mean poor health and eduction in Wales, no house building and cheering when the house market crashes thanks to their policies to complement the Tory policies. We’re all screwed whoever wins
Fingers crossed, none of them have any humanity and decency for public office. Absolutely revolting people with no shame as they take
If there’s any justice those treacherous backstabbing anti-Welsh Tory MPs like Anglophiles David TC Davies, Simon Hart & Alun Cairns will get their just desserts. And whenever it happens will be a day to savour.
Can’t see them doing much better in the next Senedd election either, even without fptp.