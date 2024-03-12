Newport leave it late to win thriller against Morecambe

Late goals from Harry Charsley and Seb Palmer-Houlden sealed all three points for Newport as they beat play-off chasing Morecambe 5-3 in a thriller at Rodney Parade.

Aaron Wildig opened the scoring for the hosts in the 12th minute when he slotted in Lewis Payne’s cross and Adam Lewis made it 2-0 six minutes later with a sublime volley to convert Bryn Morris’ chipped cross to the far post.

Welshman Gwion Edwards waltzed through the home defence and confidently swept the ball past Exiles goalkeeper Nick Townsend to half the deficit.

But Wildig re-established a two-goal cushion for his side as he diverted in Lewis’ cross on the volley nine minutes into the second half.

Morecambe then stunned the Welsh side with a quickfire double as defender Chris Stokes rolled one in off the post and Edwards nodded in his second to level in the 74th minute.

Edwards then missed a big chance to complete his hat-trick as he blazed wide from close range.

That proved costly as Charsley curled in County’s fourth and Palmer-Houlden completed a crazy game in the seventh minute of added time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

