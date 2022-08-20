Newport man arrested on suspicion of murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of another man, police said.

The 51-year-old was found outside a property in Heron Way, Newport, on the afternoon of August 19.

Gwent Police said the man was found to be having a “medical emergency” and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service later confirmed he had died.

His next of kin have been informed.

A 39-year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody.

Detective Superintendent Nicholas Wilkie said: “Officers will be making further enquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses.

“It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Newport as part of this work, but please do not be alarmed.

“If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

