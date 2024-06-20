Newport man ‘infatuated’ with weapons jailed

A Newport man whose collection of weapons was uncovered by officers after he was spotted carrying a firearm in Bettws has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Billy Price, 46, appeared before Cardiff Crown Court after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm with the intent to cause fear of violence and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Explosives

He was also found guilty at trial for possession of explosives.

Mr Price was arrested near his address in August last year and officers were shocked to find an arsenal of weapons, including a firearm, explosives, sword, and a flail.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Edwards said: “Price is a dangerous man who has an infatuation with weapons and a blasé attitude.

“Weapons owned with the intent to cause harm or fear will not be tolerated in Gwent and we hope today’s sentencing reminds others that we take all reports of weapons extremely seriously.

“If you have any information of weapons being owned or supplied in Gwent, please call us on 101 or DM us. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Price was jailed for six years, with an extended licence period of four years, and his weapons will be forfeited and destroyed.

