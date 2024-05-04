Newport man jailed for drug offences and animal cruelty

A member of an organised crime gang has been jailed after pleading guilty to drug offences and animal cruelty.

Samuel Hudacek, 23, from Newport was sentenced to three years in prison after police discovered incriminating messages and videos on his phone.

Hudacek’s phone was seized during a warrant in October 2023. He was later arrested at the now closed Royal Albert pub in Maindee where half a kilo of cocaine was found.

Messages

The officer in the case said: “Hudacek’s phone uncovered a series of messages relating to the supply of drugs in Gwent along with a video of animal cruelty.

“We welcome the sentence imposed on Hudacek and hope it acts not only as a warning against others who are tempted to engage in such criminality but reassures the community that we are committed to targeting those involved in drug supply.”

Hudacek received a sentence of three years for the supply of class A and B, the supply of psychoactive substances (nitrous oxide) and for causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

A 32- year-old man from Newport who was linked to the investigation received a two-year community order, 20 hours rehabilitation and a £500 fine for causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

