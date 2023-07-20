Newport man jailed for murder

A Newport man has received a term of life in prison after murdering a man outside his home.

Andrew Southwood, 39, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court for the sentencing hearing on Thursday 20 July after he was found guilty of murder by a jury after trial.

Southwood murdered Carl Ball, 51, outside his home address in Newport on Friday 19 August 2022.

No Remorse

Detective Superintendent Nick Wilkie, the senior investigating officer, said: “Andrew Southwood has shown no remorse for his crime and actively tried to mislead officers as they investigated the circumstances of Carl Ball’s death.

“The catalogue of evidence gathered by the investigation team and presented to the jury ultimately led to Southwood being found guilty.

“It’s the job of police officers to keep the public safe and it is our duty to protect all members of our communities if they need us should a crime be committed.

“This case is an example of taking the law in to your own hands – one life has been lost and another will be spent in prison.

“During this trial the family have heard distressing details about their loved one’s death and our thoughts remain with them. I hope the conclusion of the case brings them some closure.”

Southwood received a life sentence for murder and will spend a minimum term of 20 years in prison.

