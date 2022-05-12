Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Newport Tories to launch probe over claims of gay slurs by Conservative candidates

12 May 2022 3 minutes Read
Newport Civic Centre. Photo by Chris Barton is marked with CC BY-SA 3.0.

Rhiannon James, local democracy reporter

An investigation has been launched after it was alleged that some Conservative council election candidates in Newport told members of the Islamic community not to vote for the Liberal Democrats because they were “a party of gay men”.

The chair of Newport Liberal Democrats, Oliver Townsend, made the accusation in a letter sent to Newport Conservatives and Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies.

Newport Conservative group has said it is conducting an internal investigation into the matter, but that it had received no evidence to back the claims up.

In the letter, which was also posted to Twitter, Mr Townsend said: “As a party we believe there is space for many different views. If you are LGBTQ+ or a Muslim, both communities know fear and prejudice across the world.

“Together we are strong, and when hate is whipped up between communities, we are weak.”

As a gay man, Mr Townsend said the alleged comments had left him feeling “ashamed” and as if he was back at school.

Canvassing

Mr Townsend said Conservative candidates had made the comments to a Liberal Democrat party member while canvassing.

Cllr William Routley, who represents Langstone, and is a member of the Newport East Conservative Association, said: “It is an unsubstantiated claim. Going to the court of public opinion first is like putting the cart before the horse.”

Cllr Routley said: “At the end of the day, we are a fully inclusive party and people who know us as a party, know us as that.”

Later in the letter Mr Townsend asked for a “personal face-to-face apology” from the person who is said to have made the homophobic comments.

He added: “Neither of our parties performed well in Newport, and we have nothing to gain politically from this.”

In the Newport City Council election, three Conservative candidates lost their seats and two Liberal Democrats lost theirs.

Ray Mogford, Deputy Chair of the Newport East Conservative Association, said: “We will conduct an internal enquiry, as would be expected, and we have been in touch with the Chair of the Lib Dems.

“We signed up to the fair election pledge and as far as we know we have acted respectfully during the campaign. We’re currently waiting on more substantial evidence from the Lib Dems and we hope to conclude the investigation as soon as possible.”

He added: “We have a totally inclusive organisation and the evidence for that is there. If there’s a problem, it will be with one or two individuals.”

Mr Mogford said a statement on the issue will be made after the investigation.

Oliver Townsend Tweetletter

At the end of his letter Mr Townsend said: “This is also about other young aspiring politicians who are waking up today dreaming of a life of public service, who may have worries and fears about putting themselves out there.

“They need to know that they are valued, loved and protected in politics. Not from scrutiny or disagreement, but from underhanded abuse and attacks.”

Cynan
Cynan
5 hours ago

Someone put a camera under the carpet, so we can see when the Tories sweep this there.
Typical of the Tories though.

  1. Implying that being gay is a “bad thing”(TM)
  2. Assume that to be Muslim is to be generally homophobic. (It exists, as everywhere, but is not the default position. There are in fact – shock horror – gay muslims)
  3. Default denial of wrongdoing faster than the IDF denies murdering journalists
Mike
Mike
5 hours ago

No HOMOS!!!! GGRRR

Marc
Marc
4 hours ago

Newport Tories ? Well they should know who he is!

Erisian
Erisian
3 hours ago

Of course, a member of the Conservatives and Unionists would never go to the press first. Heaven forfend!

Cynan
Cynan
32 minutes ago
Reply to  Erisian

And for a party who have at least a few MPs MSs etc comping out of a self imposed closet year after year, you’d think the Tories would be less homophobic by now. It’s the 21st century. Most people are not bothered by sexuality these days.

