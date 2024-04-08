Next march for independence to be held in Wales’ oldest town

Emily Price

The next march for independence will be held in Wales’ oldest town, it has been announced.

Volunteer-led grassroots organisations YesCymru and All Under One Banner Cymru (AUOBCymru) have organised the event which is set to take place in Carmarthen on June 22nd.

It will be the first march held in the old county of Dyfed, in the south-west of Wales.

Organisers say the event will build on the momentum of previous marches held across Wales since 2019 – including in Caernarfon, Merthyr, Wrexham, Bangor, Swansea and Cardiff.

Supporters are invited to gather at Carmarthen Park from 11am, with the march starting at 1pm.

Marchers are encouraged to bring flags, banners, whistles and drums.

YesCymru Director Gaynor Jones said: “Carmarthen and the county has played a prominent part in Welsh history from the time of the Black Book to electing radical MPs who wanted to challenge and improve the democratic process.

“An independent minded town is the ideal location for the next Independence march. The current constitutional set-up is making us poorer, and is obviously not working and we welcome all who want a better, independent Wales or want to know more to walk with us on 22nd June.”

Speaking on behalf of AUOBCymru, Hedd Gwynfor said: “The upcoming March for Independence in Carmarthen promises to be a powerful demonstration of the determination of the people of Wales to join the global family of independent nations.

“AUOBCymru wants a better Wales for all, and that’s why we’re fighting for independence. Join us in Carmarthen on the 22nd of June; all under one banner.”

Previous marches have attracted up to 10,000 participants, underscoring the growing interest in the pursuit of an independent Wales.

Dylan Phillips, Chair of YesCymru in Carmarthen said: “The spirit of freedom is woven like a silver thread through the history of the south west. Think of Gwenllïan and the Rebecca Riots.

“It will be a privilege to see the next march for Welsh independence held in Carmarthen and we welcome everyone from all over Wales. Join us on 22 June in the town of the legendary Merlin and Gwynfor’s victory, not to look back, but to look forward and to call for a fairer Wales, a richer Wales, a free Wales.”

More information about the march in Carmarthen, including updates and other details, will soon be available on the websites of YesCymru (www.yes.cymru) and AUOBCymru (www.auob.cymru).

