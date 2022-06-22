Only 46% want another Prince of Wales after Charles, poll suggests

Only 46% want another Prince of Wales after Charles, a YouGov poll suggests.

The poll for ITV of adults in Wales showed that 46% wanted another Prince of Wales, 31% said there shouldn’t be another one, and 23% weren’t sure.

Prince William is expected to inherit the title of Prince of Wales, and his wife the Princess of Wales, soon after the Queen dies and Prince Charles becomes King.

However, the title of Prince of Wales was only bestowed on Charles in 1958, six years after Elizabeth II’s reign started.

The investiture at Caernarfon Castle did not happen until almost a decade later, in 1969, and such was the political turmoil that soldiers had to be drafted in to keep the peace.

Opposition ranged from Dafydd Iwan’s songs, to Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s non-violent protests, to a bombing campaign by the MAC.

A Royal source told the Telegraph that Prince William inheriting the title would also be “a bittersweet moment” for Prince William

“This is [Diana’s] son and his wife, so in some ways it will be coming full circle—but it will also be a poignant reminder of what we all lost,” they said.

‘Decide’

Prince William has already briefed the press that he has plans to slim down the Prince of Wales role and focus on a handful of charities when he inherits the title after the Queen’s death.

He is reported to have plans to slash by half the 140 or so staff employed by the current Prince of Wales.

The current Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are the President or Patron of over 500 organisations.

Prince Williams plans instead to focus on a handful of charities prioritising mental health, the environment and children’s early years, the Mail of Sunday said.

But in September of last year the campaign group Republic put up billboards around Wales with the message, “Nid does angen tywysog ar Gymru / Wales doesn’t need a prince.”

The group said they want the nation to hear their message that the Royal Family is “wrong in principle” and should be abolished in favour of an elected head of state.

“The royals are on collision course with British values. The 2020s should be the decade when we finally get to decide who we have as our elected head of state,” Graham Smith, CEO of Republic, said.

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies criticised the billboards for not being “reflective of Welsh public opinion”.

