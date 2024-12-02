Next stop: Nadilog Llawen

Stephen Price

With Christmas season upon us, there’s no better time to use a Welsh phrase or two, even if you get it a bit mixed up like a bus in Aberystwyth did the other day.

Eagle-eyed Morfudd Nia Jones shared a photo of a bus wishing customers and passers-by a ‘Nadilog Llawen’ on 30 November to popular Facebook group ‘Arwyddion Cymraeg Gwael’.

And while there is much to complain about poor Welsh language translations on signage across Wales, this one raised a little Christmas cheer through what can only be hoped is a typo.

“Duw, duw”

Posting the image to the group, Morfudd shared: “Nadilog Llawen i chi fyd, Traws Cymru!”

Stuart Estell replied: “Doilch yn fwar.”

While Tim Bender wrote, simply: “Duw, duw.”

Phil Lewis, added: “Nediliog Llwywen i cwi gyd.”

Facebook group

Arwyddion Cymraeg Gwael, meaning ‘Bad Welsh signs’ describes itself as “the place to post your photos of bad and erroneous translations – from the Fine Language to the Heavenly Language, that is – or indeed, photos of any other signs or quotations that have tickled or given you pleasure in any civilized and moral way.”

“The aim is for us all to laugh and have fun without getting personal.

“The admin has a big ‘Welsh Not’ to share amongst those who offend the light spirit of this group, and who lead the discussions along unpleasant paths, reserving the right to delete any post or comment that is offensive, libelous or simply, post that is not relevant to the group, etc etc…”

Share any bloopers to the group to raise some cheer, or venom(!) this Christmas.

In the words of Traws Cymru, a ‘Nadilog Llawen’ to you all!

The right way

And while you’re here, here are some helpful (and correct) seasonal phrases to use while out and about this month:

Nadolig Llawen! – Merry Christmas!

– Merry Christmas! Blwyddyn Newydd Dda! – Happy New Year!

– Happy New Year! Nadolig Llawen a Blwyddyn Newydd Dda! – Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

