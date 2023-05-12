NFL’s spoof ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ poster sparks backlash

A marketing campaign from America’s National Football League (NFL) has sparked backlash after an image was posted to social media featuring NFL players wearing Wrexham football kits whilst wearing Union Jack scarves.

The image is a mock up of the original Welcome to Wrexham poster which included Hollywood co-owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney wearing Wrexham scarves along side players wearing full kit.

Included in the image, which was posted to NFL UK’s Twitter account this week, was the title “Welcome to Wrexham” which had been bookended with two red dragons.

The word “Wrexham” had been struck through with a red cross and beneath it a second title said: “United Kingdom.”

The caption for the post read: “Croeso i’r Deyrnas Unedig!” which translates to “Welcome to the United Kingdom!” followed by a Union Jack flag emoji.

International

London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set to host two international games with Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans heading to England to play this October.

No international games will take place in Wales.

Aviation American Gin, which was previously owned by Hollywood co-owner of Wrexham AFC, Ryan Reynolds, responded to the tweet with three thinking emojis.

Deadpool actor, Reynolds retweeted the NFL UK image with the caption: “We just got out of a National Football League… thank you very much. But very proud that @AviationGin is the official gin of the NFL.”

YesCymru director, Ethan Jones said: “Welsh not British. Swing and a big miss here NFL.”

Adam Bebb said: “That is a BIG NO NO there I suggest @NFL contract @NFLUK to correct this with fast action, this is an insult to Wrexham and Wales that @NFLUK have done something like this, what you boys think was alway more of a @CFL fan.”

Welsh

One commentator said: “NFL posting in Welsh WTF is this crossover?”

Another Twitter user said: “I’m no historian, but this seems like a big gaff to me. A quick scroll through the replies makes it clear that the Welsh aren’t big fans of having the Union Jack associated with their language. Bad look by the league.”

However, some social media users were torn over their feelings toward the marketing campaign image with one person tweeting, “I’m still trying to decide if I love or hate this”.

Others praised the use of the Welsh language in the post with one commentator saying: “NFL using Welsh is more important than the fact they’ve added a Union Jack. More exposure. Diolch NFL.”

Another said: “There’s no denying the effect of the Wrexham story across the pond in America @NFLUK are now tweeting in Welsh as they announce the London fixtures for next season.”

