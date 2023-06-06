NFU Cymru to stream lessons in Welsh and English to schools for Welsh Farming Week

NFU Cymru will stream two food and farming lessons to schools across Wales later this month in both English and Welsh.

The lessons are designed for children between the ages of seven and 11 years old and will be streamed on Wednesday, June 21, as part of the union’s annual Welsh Farming Week.

NFU Cymru said, curriculum-aligned, bilingual resources will also be made available to school and cross-curricular tasks will also be provided, with the aim of providing an extension to the live lesson learning.

NFU Cymru deputy president, Abi Reader, said the union wants to “bring the farmyard to the classroom” and provide an opportunity for every school in Wales to join the learning in “an interactive way”.

“The aim of the lessons will be about re-engaging pupils with Welsh food and farming and giving them an insight into what happens on a working farm – all while helping teachers to deliver the new curriculum for Wales,” she said.

“We are hoping to engage with thousands of pupils through this initiative and help further promote the Welsh language by having a dedicated Welsh language lesson in the afternoon.”

The live lesson In English will be streamed at 11.00am on the day, with lesson in Welsh at 2.00pm.

The lessons will be hosted by former Welsh NFU Students and Young Farmer Ambassadors, Erin McNaught and Sioned Davies.

