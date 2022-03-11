Nigel Farage attacks ‘woke Wales’ over Black Lives Matter banners in National Museum

Nigel Farage has used his show on GB News to attack the National Museum of Wales for adding placards from 2020 Black Lives Matter protests to its museums.

The placards were donated to the National Museum of Wales collection following demonstrations in the summer of 2020 after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, sparking anti-racist protests around the world.

The display was praised within Wales, including by Professor Uzo Iwobi of BLM Wales told the Morning Star that he was delighted that Wales’ national museum was telling the story of last summer’s protest.

Nigel Farge however went after the museum in a segment branded ‘WFT – Woke Wales’ by the GB News chyron.

“The what the Farage moment is that that National Museum of Wales have decided that it is appropriate to place on display banners that took part in demonstrations last year for black lives matter,” he said.

“There it is – the Black Power to the People, Black Lives Matter. And, you know, we know that in the wake of the horrible death of George Floyd, we know that this stuff swept the country.

“But now we know what the Black Lives Matter organisation is all about. They want to defund the police. It is Marxist, it has in America been extremely violent.

“I would have thought given all of those things. That was a very inappropriate thing for the National Museum of Wales and to have done.”

The segment was also posted to the channel’s YouTube feed.

📣 Black Lives Matter ⁣📣

⁣

Placards used in #BlackLivesMatter demonstrations across Wales are now on display in the Wales Is gallery at St Fagans. The placards were donated @AmgueddfaCymru collection following demonstrations in the summer of 2020. https://t.co/RbqAzjl2GZ pic.twitter.com/N23PUAtO39 — Sain Ffagan|StFagans (@StFagans_Museum) March 7, 2022

The display at St Fagans Museum include photographs and accounts by activists who took part, and a megaphone used at one of the protests and an information display to better inform the public.

Sioned Hughes, Head of Public History and Archaeology at Amgueddfa Cymru, said: “Collecting contemporary material is a core part of Amgueddfa Cymru’s work, to ensure that the national collection represents the diverse experiences of people living in Wales today and in the past.”

“It is important that we display these placards in the Wales is…gallery to tell the story of the Black Lives Matter movement in Wales and its impact on communities.”

The National Museum is a family of seven museums and a collections centre, which are all free to enter thanks to the support of the Welsh Government. Together, it is home to the nation’s art, history and science collections, which will continue to grow so that they can be used and enjoyed by both present and future generations.

The events and exhibitions programme is supported by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery.

