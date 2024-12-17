Nigel Farage has hour-long meeting with Elon Musk in Florida

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has met Elon Musk amid speculation the tech billionaire could make a donation to the party.

Mr Farage described the hour-long meeting at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Monday as “great” and “historic”, saying he and party treasurer Nick Candy had “learned a great deal about the Trump ground game”.

‘Save the West’

He said the men would have “ongoing discussions on other areas”, adding: “We only have one more chance left to save the West and we can do great things together.”

The meeting follows newspaper reports, dismissed by Mr Farage, that X owner Mr Musk was preparing to donate up to 100 million dollars (£79 million) to Reform UK.

Mr Farage has previously criticised American political figures for getting involved in British politics, saying then-president Barack Obama had “behaved disgracefully” by suggesting the UK would be “at the back of the queue” for a US trade deal if it voted for Brexit.

Money

He has repeatedly insisted he knows nothing about a potential contribution to Reform from Mr Musk, but said the party would take the money if it were offered.

Mr Musk is reported to have spent more than 250 million dollars (£197 million) to support Mr Trump’s re-election campaign, focused on increasing turnout in key states.

He has since been named as one of the two heads of a new cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency in the incoming Trump administration.

The visit is at least the fourth time Mr Farage has travelled to America since his election as MP for Clacton in July.

